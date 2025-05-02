Dera chief returns to Sunaria jail after 21-day furlough

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh on Thursday returned to Sunaria jail in Rohtak amid tight security after the completion of his 21-day furlough period. Last time, he spent 10 days at Sirsa based sect and the remaining 20 days of parole at Baghpat Dera in Uttar Pradesh. (HT File)

On April 9, Ram Rahim walked out of Sunaria jail after he was granted a 21-day furlough and this was his 13th temporary release from jail since 2020. For the first time, he spent his entire furlough period at the Sirsa based sect. He also participated in the Dera’s foundation day on April 29.

Gurmeet Ram Rahim’s paroles and furloughs have shown a pattern where these collide with elections.

On January 28, just eight days before the Delhi assembly elections, the dera chief was released on a 30-day parole. During this, he spent 10 days at the Sirsa-based sect and the remaining at Baghpat Dera in Uttar Pradesh.

On February 28, he was brought back to the Sunaria jail after his parole ended. Before that, he was given a 20-day parole before Haryana went to the polls in October last year. He was also released for 50 days in January last year. He got a 29-day parole in November 2023 before the Rajasthan assembly elections and was out on 30-day parole in July 2023 before the panchayat elections in Haryana.

In October 2022, he got a 40-day parole before the Adampur assembly by-elections in Haryana. Besides, he got a 30-day parole in June 2022 before the Haryana municipal corporation elections and 21-day furlough in February 2022 before the Punjab assembly elections.

On October 24, 2020, Gurmeet Ram Rahim was released from jail from sunrise to sunset to meet his ailing mother at a Gurugram hospital. The release coincided with the Baroda by-elections in Sonepat.