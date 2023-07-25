Ludhiana: Offices deserted as over 250 employees go on 2-day strike

The deputy commissioner’s office here wore a deserted look after as many as 268 employees went on a two-day pen-down strike on Tuesday, extending their support to the indefinite strike initiated by revenue officials a day before. An empty room at the DC office after employees went on strike in Ludhiana. (HT PHOTO)

Consequently, a large number of people had to return home without getting their works completed due to the ongoing strike.

The employees on strike include class IV employees, clerks, junior assistants, senior assistants, and superintendent grade II.

The revenue officials in Ludhiana on Monday went on strike against the alleged interference by Roopnagar MLA Dinesh Chadha in the operations of the tehsil office there. The MLA had also accused a tehsil staff member of corruption. In solidarity, the association of employees decided to join the indefinite strike across all tehsil offices, with the exception of work related to flood prevention.

Balbir Aggarwal, a visitor at the DC office, said that he had visited the DC office earlier to lodge a complaint about stray cattle at Hambran Road and follow up on his application. Aggarwal lamented that such pen-down strikes disrupt office operations and cause inconvenience to public.

Another city resident, Gautam Jain, said he visited the deputy commissioner’s office around 11:30 am, but found the entrance blocked due to a large protest outside the office. He said he had to return home without completing his work.

Vicky Juneja, an employee at the DC office, demanded a public apology from AAP MLA, alleging that the MLA had mistreated the staff at the tehsil office in Roopnagar.