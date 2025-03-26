De-silting of riverbed begins in Ambala to prevent devastation due to floods

Nearly two years after Tangri river wreaked havoc during the floods in Ambala Cantonment, work to deepen the riverbed by six feet started on Tuesday. De-silting underway in the seasonal river, Tangri, that wreaked havoc in Ambala when it flooded. (HT Photo)

Haryana energy minister and local BJP MLA Anil Vij said that the project will benefit thousands of residents in the surrounding colonies.

Tangri, a seasonal river, swells during the monsoon season after it receives extra water due to rain in Panchkula and its bordering region of Himachal Pradesh.

Vij said that as part of the project, the sand excavated from the river will be utilised in the Ambala ring road project under the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI).

Additionally, the minister said that the Tangri River embankment will be strengthened and elevated up to Jagadhri Road at a cost of ₹2.67 crores.

“An MoU was signed between the irrigation department, NHAI and the Ambala Sadar municipal council for this project, ensuring that the extracted sand from the riverbed will be used in the ongoing road project. By de-silting the riverbed, water will drain smoothly during the rainy season, providing protection to thousands of residents in dozens of nearby colonies,” he said.