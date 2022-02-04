Despite ban, bullock-cart races continue unabated in Ludhiana’s rural areas

Despite a ban on bullock cart races, such events are being organised in Ludhiana’s rural areas, with their frequency increasing as voting day gets closer. According to animal rights’ activists, some candidates are trying to woo voters by organising such tournaments.

Sandeep Jain, president, People for Animals Ludhiana, and volunteer, wildlife crime control bureau, said one such event was organised at Jandali village of Payal constituency on January 14 and 15. He said the name of a political leader was also announced during the event, and organisers had claimed that the leader had assured them that police won’t bother them.

Apart from the event at Jandali, attempts had also been made to hold four tournaments in villages around Ludhiana, said Jain. The first one was to be held at Ballal village on October 31, 2021. Another one was scheduled at Shergarh village of Machhiwara on November 23, 2021, and a third one at Dhatt village in Mullanpur on November 25, 2021. The fourth event was planned at Rurke Khurd village of Malerkotla on November 16, 2021. All four events were cancelled after intervention of animal rights’ activists.

Animal rights’ activists revealed that Covid protocols also go for a toss at such events as a large number of people gather to see the race.

Jain said bullock-cart races are banned by the apex court but some groups are trying to violate the orders. He added that police should take strict action in such cases and lodge FIRs against violators.

Vikram Chandravanshi, legal consultant, Animal Welfare Board of India, said the Supreme Court has allowed Jalikattu event, with some conditions, but there is no permission to hold bullock cart races in Punjab.

