Despite flood fury, Punjab’s monsoon deficit stands at 11%

Even though the monsoon wreaked havoc in Punjab flooding many districts in July and August, the state has received less rainfall this year.

A file photo of waterlogged Heritage Street after heavy rain in Amritsar. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), till September 16, the state has received 11% less rainfall when compared to the Long Period Average (LPA) during the monsoon season this year. The data shows that the state has received 368 mm of rainfall against the LPA of 413.3 mm this year.

As per the IMD website, LPA is the rainfall recorded over a particular region for a given interval (like month or season) average over a long period like 30 years, 50 years etc. It acts as a benchmark while forecasting the quantitative rainfall for that region for a specific month or season. Punjab had received 7% less rainfall in 2021 and the deficit in 2022 was 6%.

As per the IMD statistics, Punjab received 44% excess rainfall in July while the state recorded a deficit of 62% in August. Last month, Punjab received only 55.3 mm of rainfall against the monthly LPA of 146.2mm.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Manmohan Singh, director, IMD-Chandigarh, said that even though heavy rainfall events occurred in July and the first week of August, Punjab received very little rainfall from the second half of August till now.

“August and September (till Sept 16), majorly remained dry due to less frequency of Western Disturbances (WD), which usually brings rainfall. Moreover, the majority of the WDs in August and September were not strong enough to bring good rainfall in the state,” Manmohan said.

He added that Punjab has remained largely dry in September as the state received 70% less rainfall than LPA until September 16. “Except for a few days, the remaining days of September are also likely to remain dry,” Manmohan added.

In fact, across the north and north-west region, Punjab received the lowest monsoon rainfall when compared to Haryana, Delhi, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Himachal, Jammu Kashmir and Rajasthan till September 16.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Notably, the monsoon season starts in June and ends in September. This year, the monsoon covered the entire country on July 2, ahead of its normal date of July 8.

Malwa driest

Out of three regions, Malwa remained the driest during this Monsoon season. Fazilka was the driest in the state with a 70% rain deficit. Fazilka is followed by Muktsar with a deficit of 67%. Barnala has a deficit of 60%, while Tarn Taran district has received the highest rainfall which is 53% more rainfall than the LPA.

GFX:

Subdued rains

As per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), till September 16, the state has received 11% less rainfall when compared to Long Period Average (LPA) during the Monsoon season

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Punjab (-11%)

Month Departure from LPA

June +21

July +44

August -62

September -70 (Until Sept 16)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON