Despite prevailing cold and dry conditions, IIWBR hopeful of increased wheat yield

Despite bone chilling cold and no forecast of rain in upcoming days, agriculture experts are hopeful of an increase yield in the wheat production for this Rabi season. On Thursday, IMD stated that till date there has been no rain reported in any of the 22 districts against 10.6 mm normal seasonal rainfall during the month. (HT Photo)

Officials said that despite late paddy harvest, the area under wheat has surpassed its target of 32 million hectares.

Dr Gyanendra Singh, director at ICAR-Indian Institute of Wheat and Barley Research (IIWBR), Karnal said that the area under the crop is likely to increase more than 34 million hectares this year.

“There has been no case of yellow rust reported yet. Despite the prevailing cold weather, the crop condition is outstanding. If all conditions remain favourable, there could also be a record harvest this year,” Singh told HT.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD)’s Chandigarh centre has thrice issued a “red alert” for Haryana and Punjab this week, with no forecast of rain for next week.

On being asked about impact on wheat due to no rain, the director said, “If there is rain, it could be helpful for crop, but there is no impact on the crop or its yield due to its absence.”

Explaining further, Dr BS Tyagi, principal scientist at the Institute, said that due to low temperature and foggy weather, there is already humidity in the environment.

“So, in the absence of rain, there is no harm to the crop. Infact, the prevailing conditions have saved an irrigation of the farmers. We advice the farmers that they could use light irrigation to avoid frost, though, this has not been reported yet in the region,” he said.

Dr Tyagi further said, “Earlier, there were apprehensions that there could be a drop in productivity due to no cold, but now the weather is highly favourble and the wheat crop is a ‘winter loving’ crop.”

“There has been stress to crop and no case of yellow rust reported yet, which generally arrives in the first week of January in Yamunanagar, some areas of Jammu and Punjab. Moreover, the wheat sowing area has increased in Western Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, thus we are expecting that the production will also increase,” he added.