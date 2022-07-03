Develop reading habit, Himachal governor tells children
Presiding over an interaction programme with the students organised by the Jaswan-Paragpur Vikas Parishad in Shimla today, governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar said that it was important to understand the spirit of the word along with the letter. He told the students about the importance of books in life and reading them.
“I am not against mobile phones and television but reading books are also necessary,” said the governor and advised the children to read good books in library. He said, “Books are our friends, guides and philosophers. What we say should come into practice only then our life will be meaningful.”
He said that he likes to be among children, so he makes sure of his presence in such programmes. He appreciated the efforts of the Jaswan-Pragpur Vikas Parishad and said that others should take inspiration from them. He said that today there were many problems in society but the person who moves ahead by identifying those problems serves society in the right sense.
Appreciating the efforts of the parishad, he said that they should make efforts to start a library in every panchayat so that the children of rural areas could get facilities at their doorsteps. He said that it has been observed that today there was a ‘crisis of character’ in society, for which it was necessary to read good books. He said that his interaction with the children would continue in future also.
As many as 188 students and teachers from various villages of the Jaswan-Pragpur area participated in this interactive programme.
Earlier, Bal Desai, who was present as a special guest at the programme, said that this was a unique initiative of the English learning and computer centre, which was providing opportunities to the children of rural areas to move forward by imparting skills and knowledge to them. Appreciating the efforts of the parishad in the education and social sector, he said the centre was making sure about the kind of education that should be given to the children of rural areas. He said that this was an inspirational programme, which was related to the future of the country.
Welcoming the governor, Captain Sanjay Parashar, chairman, Jaswan-Paragpur Vikas Parishad, said that free computer and English learning centres have been opened in 36 villages of Jaswan-Paragpur, where about 2,500 students were studying. Books, printers and internet facilities were being provided to the students in these centres for competitive examinations.
On the occasion, students and teachers shared their experiences.
-
Panipat man kills three within 8 hours; arrested
The accused, Ashu, a resident of Panipat’s Nara village, killed the victims, reportedly his friends, between 8pm and 4am and travelled around 60km from the first crime scene in Matlauda of Panipat to Titawi in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli. The victims are Sonu, 26, who was working with a private contractor in a cement factory, and his two friends -- Monu, 25, of Nara village and Rakesh, 27, of Bhalsi village.
-
Delhi: Tools to help schools assess mindset curriculum impact
The Delhi government introduced the Happiness curriculum in 2018, Entrepreneurship mindset curriculum in 2019 and the Deshbhakti curriculum last year with the aim of inculcating problem-solving approaches among students and making them more self-aware, self-confident and socially responsible.
-
Delhi LG inspects drainage at flooding hot spots
While the LG appreciated the work done at Indraprastha and Pul Prahladpur, he was displeased at the drainage system at Minto Bridge, flagging “technical flaws” in the drainage system and warned that engineers concerned “will be held responsible and strict action will be taken in the event of waterlogging at the site.”
-
Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs return to Mumbai after 11 days, show of strength with BJP
BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar said the MLAs were informed about the election process for upcoming election for Speaker’s post. “They were told that the election will be held through a voice vote or they may have to stand up to vote for their candidate if asked,” said Mungantiwar.
-
Dry day pushes Delhi’s temperature up; IMD forecasts light rain for today
The weather department classifies rainfall between ‘trace’ and 2.4 mm as ‘very light rainfall’, as ‘light rainfall’ when it is between 2.5 mm and 15.5 mm, as ‘moderate’ rainfall when it is between 15.6 mm and 64.4 mm and as ‘heavy’ when it is over 64.5 mm in a single day.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics