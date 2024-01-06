close_game
Devp projects worth 219 crore get off ground in Nahan

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Jan 06, 2024 10:39 PM IST

The CM inaugurated the ₹16.62 crore bridge on Markanda River and ₹1.71 crore 8 type-three residential accommodation for the staff of Dr YS Parmar Medical College Nahan

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of 11 development projects worth 219 crore in Sirmaur district’s Nahan.

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu being welcomed during his visit to Sirmaur district’s Nahan. (HT Photo)
Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu being welcomed during his visit to Sirmaur district's Nahan. (HT Photo)

The CM inaugurated the 16.62 crore bridge on Markanda River and 1.71 crore 8 type-three residential accommodation for the staff of Dr YS Parmar Medical College Nahan.

Sukhu also laid the foundation stones of 144.30 crore sewage scheme for Nahan city, 17.24 crore irrigation scheme under HP Shiva project for Nahan and Paonta development blocks, 6.43 crore Lift irrigation scheme in Gada-Bhudi, 7 crore drinking water supply scheme under Jal Shakti sub-division Jamta, 4.25 crore augmentation and strengthening of various lift irrigation schemes in gram panchayat Kala Amb, 2 crore rainwater harvesting structure Chasi, 2 crore multipurpose dam in Pathar Khud of village Kathana, 14.65 crore hostel building of Dr YS Parmar Medical College, Nahan and 2.50 crore hatchery building at Kansiwala.

