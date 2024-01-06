Devp projects worth 219 crore get off ground in Nahan

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of 11 development projects worth ₹219 crore in Sirmaur district’s Nahan. Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu being welcomed during his visit to Sirmaur district’s Nahan. (HT Photo)

The CM inaugurated the ₹16.62 crore bridge on Markanda River and ₹1.71 crore 8 type-three residential accommodation for the staff of Dr YS Parmar Medical College Nahan.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Sukhu also laid the foundation stones of ₹144.30 crore sewage scheme for Nahan city, ₹17.24 crore irrigation scheme under HP Shiva project for Nahan and Paonta development blocks, ₹6.43 crore Lift irrigation scheme in Gada-Bhudi, ₹7 crore drinking water supply scheme under Jal Shakti sub-division Jamta, ₹4.25 crore augmentation and strengthening of various lift irrigation schemes in gram panchayat Kala Amb, ₹2 crore rainwater harvesting structure Chasi, ₹2 crore multipurpose dam in Pathar Khud of village Kathana, ₹14.65 crore hostel building of Dr YS Parmar Medical College, Nahan and ₹2.50 crore hatchery building at Kansiwala.