Dhaba owner assaulted by four men, one held

A dhaba owner was allegedly assaulted by four persons with a sharp-edged weapon after his vehicle collided with their car coming from a wrong direction, police said on Thursday. The primary suspect in custody has been identified as Jaskaran Singh from Ratipur.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sanjeev Kumar, acting as the investigating officer said, “One of the accused has been taken into custody, while the remaining three are at large. The accused individuals are facing charges under sections 323, 324, 452, 379B, 427, 506, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and the Machhiwara Sahib police station is handling the matter.”

The primary suspect in custody has been identified as Jaskaran Singh from Ratipur.

The other three involved in the incident are Harmandeep Singh, Sunny, and Karan- all residents of Indra Colony in Machhiwara.

The FIR was filed on the complaint of dhaba owner, Davinder Singh, Tanda Kushal Singh village in Machhiwara Sahib.

Davinder said that the incident happened when he along with his associate Ravinder Singh was travelling in their Maruti Swift car to Machhiwara Sahib to procure vegetables for the dhaba. While returning, their vehicle collided with the Hyundai Verna car of the accused, which was coming from the wrong direction.

“After the collision, the passengers of the Verna car started abusing us. In an attempt to avoid further confrontation, I chose to depart the scene. However, the situation escalated as the occupants of the Verna car began following us and on reaching Tanda Kushal Singh village, the accused intercepted our car,” he said.

Davinder said that the accused were armed with a sharp-edged weapon. He managed to escape to his uncle’s residence, but the assailants followed him and attacked him with the weapon. They also snatched his gold chain before fleeing.

