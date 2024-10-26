Menu Explore
Dhami: AAP, Cong, BJP vying for gurdwara body control

ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar
Oct 26, 2024 08:54 AM IST

Dhami alleged that the anti-panth forces are plotting to take control of the management of the Sikh body

After being announced as the Shiromani Akali Dal’s (SAD) candidate for the post of SGPC president, sitting chief Harjinder Singh Dhami on Friday alleged that the Congress, AAP and the BJP are trying to take control of the gurdwara body. He alleged that a few members of the body have been offered money to support his rival candidate Jagir Kaur.

THe SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami. (HT File)
THe SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami. (HT File)

Talking to the media at the SGPC office, Dhami said, “The anti-panth forces are plotting to take control of the management of the Sikh body that came into existence after many sacrifices.”

“Sikhs have seen very difficult times in history, but it has never happened that attempts are being made to bribe the SGPC members with money to influence the election of SGPC office-bearers,” he said.

He alleged that the people associated with BJP are also trying to help a faction.

The SGPC president urged the community and the SGPC members to unite and be aware of the tactics of the “anti-panth” forces. Reacting to being termed a “weak president” by rebel leaders, Dhami said he believed in serving with humility. “If anyone takes it as weakness, it may be their own intellectuality,” he added.

Earlier, he conducted a meeting with the SGPC members belonging to Amritsar and Tarn Taran districts.

