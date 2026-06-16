Dhami convenes executive committee meet on June 20

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami has convened an executive committee meeting on June 20, a day after the Akal Takht initiated action regarding the recently enacted Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act – 2026. Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami has convened an executive committee meeting on June 20. (HT File)

Although SGPC secretary Gurinder Singh Mathrewal did not disclose the meeting’s agenda, it is widely presumed to focus on the newly enacted anti-sacrilege Act, which the Akal Takht has rejected. The meeting has been convened to chalk out further strategy on the issue.

On Monday, the highest Sikh temporal seat summoned Sikh MLAs and ministers except the CM on June 29 on the issue.

Mann should not confront Akal Takht: Dhillon

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president Kewal Singh Dhillon on Tuesday said that chief minister Bhagwant Mann should not confront the Akal Takht, asserting that those who have done so in the past “were left with nothing.”

Speaking to the media here, Dhillon said that instead of making statements against the Akal Takht’s decisions or adopting a confrontational approach, Mann should appear before it as a true Sikh, acknowledge his mistake, and seek forgiveness from the panth (the Sikh community). He also appealed to Punjab government ministers, IAS officers, and all other officers and employees serving in the government to comply with the Akal Takht’s directives until Mann is forgiven by it.

Delhi Singh sabhas seek CM’s resignation

Former Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) president Paramjit Singh Sarna on Tuesday held a meeting with the representatives of Singh Sabhas gurdwaras of the national capital in which a unanimous resolution was passed demanding resignation of chief minister Bhagwant Mann.

Former DSGMC president Manjit Singh GK also attended the meeting. Dr Vijay Satbir Singh, chief of the Administrative Gurdwara Board of Takht Sachkhand Sri Hazur Abchalnagar Sahib, Nanded, also expressed support for the resolutions passed.