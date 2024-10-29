Dhanteras: Ludhiana markets abuzz as locals go an a shopping spree

The city’s markets abuzz with as the shoppers went on a shopping spree on Tuesday amid Dhanteras festivities. A woman looks at jewellery at a store in Ludhiana (Manish/HT)

In the Hindu faith, Dhanteras is considered as an auspicious day to buy jewellery, utensils and other valuable items.

Shopkeepers and market association members said there was an increased footfall at the markets.

They added that customers were confused about the date of Dhanteras, which they say fell on either of October 29 or 30.

The prices of precious metals have seen a sharp spike this season, with 22-carat gold up by 24% from last year and 24-carat increased by 21%.

Amid these price hikes, local jewellers noted a shift in buying trends and said many customers opted for gold and silver coins over ornate jewellery or idols of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi.

A jeweller at Mall road said that last year, their stock from Mumbai and Surat fell short due to high demand but this year, the demand was relatively low. He said the rush is expected to increase on Wednesday. Ludhiana Jewellers Association president Anand Sikri stressed on the impact of high gold and silver prices.

The cost of 24-carat gold is now ₹81,300 per 10 gram and silver is priced at ₹1 lakh per kg.

Gayatri, a 42-year-old homemaker, said she generally buys heavy jewellery on Dhanteras and opted for a 5-gram gold pendant this year.

Shops selling crockery and utensils also saw a heavy influx of customers.

The owner of a crockery shop in Jamalpur said customers typically choose glassware and bone china but on Dhanteras, they lean more towards traditional items. Makeshift stalls selling earthen goods, flowers and decorative pieces were seen drawing crowds.

Shopkeepers said there was a spike in sale of brooms. According to a local vendor, the age-old practice is rooted in a belief that purchasing a broom on Dhanteras sweeps away poverty and financial troubles.