Dharamshala girl death case: Medical board report expected by Jan 19

The medical board constituted to review the treatment and medical circumstances related to the death of 19-year-old girl of a Dharamshala college on December 26, is expected to submit its report by January 19, police officials aware of the matter said. The treatment summaries of the victim from hospitals in Pathankot, Ludhiana, Dharamshala, Kangra and Palampur were obtained for thorough medical analysis, to ascertain the cause of death, police said. (File)

The board, constituted last week at Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College, Tanda in Kangra, has doctors from various departments including one doctor from AIIMS Bilaspur. The board members are already reviewing the treatment summaries submitted to them by the police.

The victim received treatment from several hospitals before her death. The treatment summaries of the victim from hospitals in Pathankot, Ludhiana, Dharamshala, Kangra and Palampur were obtained for thorough medical analysis, to ascertain the cause of death, police said.

Police officers, aware of the details, earlier had said that the woman’s death on December 26 was not immediately reported, and her last rites were subsequently performed without any autopsy.

Accused teacher’s bail extended

Meanwhile, a Dharamshala court on Monday extended the interim anticipatory bail granted to the accused teacher in the case. Earlier the teacher was granted bail on January 3 and the court had directed him to join the probe into the matter. Police officials said that probe into the matter is underway.

On January 1, based on a complaint filed by the victim’s father, three students of the government college in Dharamshala were booked on charges of ragging while a professor was booked for sexual harassment. The father alleged that the accused “harassed and levelled casteist remarks” at his daughter, even as college authorities maintained that no ragging or sexual harassment complaint was submitted before her death.

According to a statement released by the police on January 1, “On September 18, 2025, three girls from the college had beaten and intimidated the victim and the college professor used to sexually harass her. Following these reasons, the victim was scared and became unwell. She was treated at different hospitals and on December 26, 2025, the victim died while undergoing treatment at DMC, Ludhiana.”