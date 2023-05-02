Sun takes a rain check during Himachal’s second-wettest April in two decades

/Dharamshala Himachal Pradesh received 104.1 mm of rainfall in April this year, the second highest precipitation for the month in two decades, Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) data revealed. People walking with umbrellas during the rain at Mall Road, Shimla, Himachal Pradesh. (Deepak Sansta/HT)

Sharing details, IMD’s Shimla Centre director Surender Paul said the 104.1 mm actual rainfall was 63% over the normal figure for the month, 64 mm.

As per the data, 2021 was the wettest year in two decades when the state experienced 70% excess rainfall of 111.8mm.

Notably, 2022 was the driest in the two-decade period, with the state experiencing an 89% rain deficit. The same was lower than 2007, which had the previous highest deficit of 86%.

Overall in two decades, the state witnessed five years of rainfall surplus — 2012, 2015, 2017, 2021 and 2023. For the rest of the years, the state was in a rain deficit.

All but one dists receive excess rainfall

Paul said four active western disturbances hit the state during April 2023, resulting in scattered to fairly widespread precipitation in the state during the month.

Eleven out of 12 districts, meanwhile, received excess rainfall — with the exception being Lahaul-Spiti, which received normal rainfall, Paul said.

Of the 12 districts, Bilaspur received the highest 201% excess rainfall. The actual rainfall in Bilaspur was recorded at 80.5 mm against normal of 26.7 mm. Solan recorded 187% excess rainfall, 95 mm against normal 33.1 mm, while Shimla and Mandi had excesses of 161% (140.1mm against normal 53.7mm) and 141% (122.9mm against normal 51mm) respectively.

Sirmaur witnessed 116% surplus rain, Hamirpur 114%, Kullu 112%, Kangra 90%, Kinnaur 39%, Chamba 36% and Una 26%.

The tribal district of Lahaul-Spiti, the only to buck the trend, experienced 76.1mm actual rainfall against normal of 74.5mm — only 2% over the normal.

Kullu, Shimla received highest rainfall

Paul said the state experienced a spell of snowfall and precipitation between April 1 to 5, April 19 to 21, April 26 to 28 and on April 30. It also witnessed seven to eight days of light to moderate hail storms in the lower and mid-range hills across Shimla, Kangra, Mandi, Bilaspur , Kullu and Solan districts.

Kullu led with the highest actual rainfall at 169.9 mm, followed by 140.1 mm in Shimla, 126.1 mm in Chamba, 122.9 mm in Mandi and 106.3 mm in Kinnaur.

The highest 72 mm rainfall to be received within 24 hours was recorded in Kothi of the Kullu district on April 20. Higher reaches of the state experienced, meanwhile, snowfall with Koksar in Lahaul-Spiti witnessing the highest 38 cm snowfall on a single day on April 21.

The spell of snowfall and rain also resulted in the state also recording below-normal temperatures in April. The average day temperatures remained below normal for most part of the month.

Brace for more rain till May 6

Meanwhile, the IMD has forecast rainfall across the state till May 6 with higher reaches likely to experienced snowfall.

An orange alert for heavy rainfall, thunderstorm, lightening and hailstorm has been issued for May 1 and 2 and yellow alert for thunderstorm and lightening from May 3 to 5 in ten of the 12 districts except tribal Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur.

