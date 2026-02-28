Dharamshala hoteliers propose safety blueprint for HP’s solo women travellers initiative

With Himachal Pradesh mulling over introducing “SheTravel Policy” for female solo travellers, hoteliers in Dharamshala have also proposed some key interventions aimed at enhancing safety and overall travel experience for solo women travellers. With Himachal Pradesh mulling over introducing “SheTravel Policy” for female solo travellers, hoteliers in Dharamshala have also proposed some key interventions aimed at enhancing safety and overall travel experience for solo women travellers. (HT File)

The Hotel & Restaurant Association, Dharamshala, has proposed the establishment of dedicated women tourist assistance desks, increased police patrolling at major tourist destinations, and installation of CCTV surveillance along with robust emergency response systems.

To build trust and confidence, the association has recommended the introduction of a Women-Safe Accommodation Certification for hotels, homestays, and guest houses. This certification would ensure verified staff, secure premises, and the availability of women-friendly facilities, and should be promoted through official tourism platforms.

Ashwani Bamba, president of Hotel and Restaurant Association, Dharamshala, said, “With an increasing number of women opting for independent travel, ensuring their safety, comfort, and confidence has become a critical priority for the tourism sector. Himachal Pradesh, known for its scenic landscapes and warm hospitality, has immense potential to attract this growing segment of travellers, provided adequate safety and support systems are put in place.”

Further, the Association has emphasised the need for reliable and safe transport systems, including GPS-enabled verified taxis, women-driven cab services, transparent fare mechanisms, and an effective grievance redressal system. Recognizing the importance of human interface in tourism, the Association has called for regular gender-sensitization training programmes for taxi operators, hotel staff, guides, and other stakeholders. It has also stressed the need for stricter regulation of trekking and adventure activities, including mandatory registration of operators, verification of guides, and emergency support systems on trekking routes.

The Association has also proposed the development of a dedicated digital platform offering SOS services, verified listings, and real-time assistance to women travellers. Additionally, improving public amenities such as clean and well-lit washrooms, proper street lighting, and clear signage has been highlighted as a key requirement.

Encouraging community participation, particularly involving local women’s groups in tourism-related activities such as homestays and cafés, has also been recommended to create a safer and more inclusive ecosystem.