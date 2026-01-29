Dharamshala student death: No evidence of ragging, use of casteist words: Report

The state committee probing the death of a 19-year-old student of a government college in Dharamshala and allegations raised by her family along with a video purportedly recorded by the girl before her death, has found no evidence of ragging, use of casteist words or making indecent remarks. The state committee probing the death of a 19-year-old student of a government college in Dharamshala and allegations raised by her family along with a video purportedly recorded by the girl before her death, has found no evidence of ragging, use of casteist words or making indecent remarks. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

The teacher accused of harassment underwent a narco test on Thursday. On January 1, based on a complaint filed by the victim’s father, three students of the government college in Dharamshala were booked on charges of ragging while the teacher was booked for sexual harassment. The state government had suspended the accused assistant professor and accused students are presently on anticipatory bail from court in Dharmasala after the case was registered against them.

The five-member team from the directorate of education conducted the investigation and the report was submitted to the secretary education by the Director of Higher Education Department, Dr Amarjeet Sharma.

Secretary education, Rakesh Kanwar, on Thursday while talking to HT said, “The report has been submitted. The inquiry committee has not found anything against the assistant professor. We are examining the report and will take appropriate decision”.

On the allegations of ragging or caste based discrimination, Kanwar said, “Nothing found against the teacher. No student, no teacher and no one else spoke of any such discrimination”.

Education minister Rohit Thakur talking to HT on the phone said, “The report has been filed but I still have to go through the same. I was informed that no evidence of caste-based discrimination was found. The police investigation is still going on.”

An officer privy to the committee report told HT, “The committee has ruled out the allegations of ragging as the students accused were classmates and the episodes constituted more of bullying and does not quantify to be termed as ragging. The students needed counselling.”

On the issue of caste-based discrimination, the committee had “ruled out” the same as the father did not mention the same to the committee.

However, the committee’s findings on the allegations of harassment remain inconclusive for want of “conclusive evidence”. “The committee could not get proof of the same, neither the family, students or teachers of the college could provide proof to substantiate the allegations. Moreover the police are investigating these allegations so the committee has left this issue inconclusive,” said the senior officer.

The committee had recorded statements of teachers, students, and administrative staff at Dharamshala college. The report included CCTV camera footage, records, attendance registers, an internal complaints mechanism, and an investigation into previous complaints. The committee found no evidence of any involvement, ragging, or use of casteist slurs by the teacher.

The committee as well as the directorate of education department had recommended to prevent such incidents in future, “to create more awareness about the committees like anti-ragging committee, prevention of harassment committee, in educational institutes. The recommendations have been made to have regular and direct interaction with students with a special focus on the dropout students.”

According to the report, the student was enrolled in the first year of BA in 2024. She had since left college. However, the investigation into the sexual assault case is ongoing. The investigation will be completed after the student’s medical report and post-mortem findings are available.

According to a statement released by the police on January 1, “On September 18, 2025, three girls from the college had beaten and intimidated the victim and the college professor used to sexually harass her. Following these reasons, the victim was scared and became unwell. She was treated at different hospitals and on December 26, 2025, the victim died while undergoing treatment at DMC, Ludhiana.”

The father of the victim, a second-year student at Government College, Dharamshala, had alleged that the accused “harassed and levelled casteist remarks” at his daughter, even as the college authorities had maintained that no ragging or sexual harassment complaint was submitted before her death. Based on a complaint filed by the victim’s father on December 31, a case under sections 75 (sexual harassment), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 3 of Himachal Pradesh Educational Institution (Prohibition of) Ragging Act, 2009, was registered against the four accused.

Earlier on January 17, a local court in Dharamshala extended the interim bail of the accused teacher and three girl students till February 13. He had moved an application for anticipatory bail after an FIR was registered against him and three female students at Dharamsala police station. Subsequently, three girl students named in the FIR also approached the sessions court seeking anticipatory bail.

The UGC had also taken cognizance of the matter and formed a fact-finding committee, which visited the college on January 6. Meanwhile, the medical board constituted to review the treatment and medical circumstances related to the death of the victim, has already submitted its report to the police.

Narco test of accused teacher being conducted: Police

Meanwhile, after the permission from court, narco test of the college teacher accused of sexual harassment of the 19-year-old girl of a Dharamshala college who died on December 26, is being conducted, police officials said on Thursday.

Kangra Superintendent of Police (SP) Ashok Ratan said, “We have received permission from the court to conduct a narco test on the accused teacher. The test is being conducted at the State Forensic Science Laboratory in Shimla.”

“The investigation is at a crucial stage. We have also written to the UGC and state government panels seeking their respective reports, which will be incorporated into the investigation,” he added.