Dharamshala to host govt’s first anniversary fiesta, Sukhu reviews arrangements

Marking the first anniversary of the state government, a state-level function titled “Vyastha Parivartan Ka Ek Saal” will be held at Police Ground in Dharamshala in Kangra district on December 11. In the event, senior leaders of the All of India Congress Committee will also participate, said chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday, while presiding over a meeting of senior officers to review the arrangements being made to make the event a mega success. HT Image

He directed the officers to make adequate arrangements for the convenience of the people attending the function. Revenue minister Jagat Singh Negi, MLAs Sanjay Rattan and Kewal Singh Pathania will coordinate with the district administration for the timely completion of all the arrangements, he said.

While interacting with the deputy commissioner of Kangra and other district officers virtually, the chief minister directed all the departments to coordinate with the district administration to make proper arrangements for security, drinking water, electricity supply, ensure cleanliness and mobile toilets to facilitate the general public. The district police must also ensure proper arrangements for the smooth plying of vehicles and parking of buses and other vehicles.

He said a big LED screen would be set up on the Police Ground for the convenience of the people and gave special instructions to ensure that the locals would not face any inconvenience during the event.