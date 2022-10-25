Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Dhuri driving test centre to become operational soon, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Published on Oct 25, 2022 08:20 PM IST

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann said the driving test centre for heavy vehicle licences will also be made functional at Dhuri soon to avoid inconvenience to people while visiting Mahuana centre in Bathinda district

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Maan pays tribute to Lord Vishwakarma during a state-level function in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (PTI)
ByHT Correspondent, Sangrur

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday announced to make the driving test centre at Dhuri operational soon. The centre is located at Thuliwal village.

Addressing a gathering in Dhuri, where Mann arrived to pay tributes to Lord Vishwakarma, he said the driving test centre for heavy vehicle licences will also be made functional at Dhuri soon to avoid inconvenience to people while visiting Mahuana centre in Bathinda district.

He also announced plans to revamp the civil hospitals of Dhuri and Sangrur to impart quality health services to people.

Mann said that work on construction of a railway overbridge at Dhuri will also be started soon.

He said the state government has taken several pro-people and development-oriented steps in this regard

