Dietetics Day: PGI experts caution against misleading ‘nutrition’ claims on packaged foods

Packaged foods labelled as “healthy” might not always be as nutritious as they appear. When looking for healthy packed food options, ensure good nutrients comprise more than 20% of the total value, says Dr Nancy Sahni, chief dietician and head of department of dietetics at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER). On Dietetics Day, PGIMER’s department of dietetics hosted a workshop on managing dietary lifestyles on Friday. (iStock)

Dr Sahni, in her presentation, highlighted how companies often marketed products as healthy, but the actual nutrient content might be minimal. “People consider packed food labelled as sugar free and unsweetened healthy, which might not be the case,” she cautioned.

Through her study of obese patients, Dr Sahni shared common misconceptions: “34% of literate people thought unsweetened juice was healthier than fresh juice, 77% believed olive or refined oil had fewer calories than ghee (both have the same amount), and 56% considered high-fibre biscuits healthy even though they contained refined wheat flour (maida).”

Dr Sahni emphasised the importance of checking the nutrient quantity on packaged food labels. Products with less than 5% of beneficial nutrients, such as iron or calcium, or those high in harmful ingredients like saturated fats and sodium, should be avoided. She also recommended mindful and timely eating habits.

A panel of dieticians and doctors from cardiology, endocrinology and physiology discussed the links between diet and lifestyle diseases. Dr RK Ratho, dean of academics, was the chief guest, with Dr Vipin Kumar Koushal, medical superintendent, was the guest of honour.