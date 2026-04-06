Dilapidated portions of shops give way in Books Market

A major tragedy was narrowly averted after the parapet and dilapidated portions of a few shops collapsed in the city’s busy Books Market early on Sunday, hours before the area opened to the public. The damaged shops at Books Market in Ludhiana on Sunday. (HT Photo)

The incident, reported around 6 am, spared dozens of shopkeepers, workers and visitors who usually throng the market, especially on Sundays when footfall is high. Books Market is among the busiest commercial hubs in the city and had the incident occurred during peak hours, it could have led to serious casualties.

According to Jaspal Singh, president of the Books Market Shopkeepers’ Association, the structures that gave way had long been in a dilapidated condition.

“These portions were weak and deteriorating for a long time. Had the market been open, the consequences could have been severe,” he said.

The incident has once again brought the municipal corporation under scrutiny for failing to act against dilapidated portions of buildings despite identifying them. Instead of taking preventive measures, the civic body has largely limited itself to issuing notices, which traders say has done little to reduce risk on the ground.

Several parts of the old city, including Chaura Bazaar, Chauri Sadak, Daresi, Field Ganj and Lakkar Bazaar, continue to be dotted with ageing and structurally unsound buildings. Many of these have outlived their safe lifespan and pose a constant threat to public safety.

Last year, the MC’s town planning branch identified 159 unsafe buildings across four zones. Zone D had the highest number (55), followed by Zone A (48), while Zones B and C accounted for 21 and 35 buildings, respectively.

However, no concrete action has been taken to demolish or secure these structures so far.

Civic officials have largely shifted responsibility onto property owners, a stance increasingly being questioned by residents. “It seems the authorities are waiting for a tragedy before acting,” said a local trader.

Municipal town planner Vijay Kumar said he had no immediate information about Sunday’s incident but maintained that notices are regularly issued to owners of such buildings.

He added that a fresh checking drive would be conducted, reiterating that any loss due to collapse would be the responsibility of the owners.