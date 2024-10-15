Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Oct 15, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Diprava Lakra is a new Chandigarh finance secretary

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Oct 15, 2024 06:57 PM IST

The appointment committee of the cabinet approved the ministry of home affairs’ (MHA) proposal for Lakra’s appointment on October 14

Diprava Lakra, a 2005 batch Punjab-cadre IAS officer, has been appointed as the new UT finance secretary.

Prior to this, Diprava Lakra had served as the Punjab finance secretary, Bathinda deputy commissioner and commissioner of the Jalandhar municipal corporation. (HT )
Prior to this, Diprava Lakra had served as the Punjab finance secretary, Bathinda deputy commissioner and commissioner of the Jalandhar municipal corporation. (HT )

The appointment committee of the cabinet approved the ministry of home affairs’ (MHA) proposal for Lakra’s appointment on October 14.

Prior to this, Lakra had served as the Punjab finance secretary, Bathinda deputy commissioner and commissioner of the Jalandhar municipal corporation.

The Punjab government had recommended three names for the post, including Basant Garg, Diprava Lakra and Daljit Singh Mangat — all from the 2005 batch.

The finance secretary’s post had fallen vacant on June 18 after Vijay Namdeorao Zade’s tenure ended and he was relieved. Zade, a 2002 batch Punjab-cadre IAS officer, had joined the UT administration in May 2021 for a three-year tenure. His tenure was extended by one month in May 2024 due to the Lok Sabha elections, as he was also the chief electoral officer of Chandigarh.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On