Direct San Francisco-Amritsar air connectivity sought

The North American Punjabi Association (NAPA) on Monday wrote to external affairs minister S Jaishankar, seeking commencement of flight service between San Francisco in the US and Amritsar in Punjab. The North American Punjabi Association, in a letter, has urged external affairs minister S Jaishankar to consider initiating discussions with the relevant authorities to explore the feasibility and potential for starting flights between San Francisco and Amritsar. (Picture only for representational purpose)

In the letter, NAPA executive director Satnam Singh Chahal stressed that air connectivity plays a crucial role in strengthening bilateral relations and fostering cultural, economic and social ties between nations. “While there are already numerous flights operating between various Indian cities and international destinations, the absence of a direct air link between San Francisco and Amritsar has been a longstanding concern for the diaspora and business communities residing in both the regions,” Chahal said.

San Francisco in the heart of California serves as a major hub for technology, innovation and entrepreneurship, he added.

The introduction of direct flight service between San Francisco and Amritsar would also contribute to the growth of tourism, trade and investment by encouraging increased people-to-people contact and fostering business partnerships, the NAPA executive director said.

He also urged the minister to consider initiating discussions with the relevant authorities, including civil aviation authorities, airlines and airport authorities to explore the feasibility and potential for starting flights between San Francisco and Amritsar.