Disaster mgmt to be part of school curriculum: Himachal education minister

In the rain ravaged state, disaster management, climate change, green energy and sustainable development along with Himachal’s history and heritage to be incorporated in the school curriculum, said Himachal education minister Rohit Thakur. Himachal education minister Rohit Thakur (File)

The minister also directed that contemporary issues like disaster management, climate change, green energy and sustainable development be incorporated in new curriculum.

The minister directed to prepare a curriculum that must include ancient temples, monasteries, forts, heritage sites, traditional architecture, dialects, folk arts, handicrafts, fairs, festivals and historic movements of the state. He asked officers to contextualise NCERT textbooks for classes 6 to 12 with local Himachal references to help children develop a sense of pride and belonging.

He stressed the importance of highlighting freedom fighters like General Zorawar Singh, Wazir Ram Singh Pathania, Dr YS Parmar and martyrs such as Captain Vikram Batra, Major Somnath Sharma and Captain Saurabh Kalia. Such inclusions would strengthen student’s connection with the State and prepare them for competitive examinations.

Rohit Thakur directed the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) to provide open access to resources in Himachal via their website and portal, with QR codes and digital links for easy access.

During the meeting a major decision was taken to constitute a committee of experts to develop the revised curriculum. The committee will review NCERT textbooks in the Himachal context, make necessary modifications and prepare supplementary material for balanced, locally relevant education. The committee will be notified shortly.

On the occasion HPU vice chancellor Prof Mahavir Singh shared his views on the curriculum reforms and said the university was working to provide students better learning opportunities by including Himachal’s heritage along with modern subjects like disaster management, green energy and skill development.