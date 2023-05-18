Tricity folks, this Int’l Tea Day, sip, savour, repeat!

Tricity is known for its mixed culture and diverse culinary scene, so it is only fitting that the tea varieties here also reflect that. So, ahead of International Tea Day (May 21), we embark on a delightful journey through the city’s teahouses and cafes to list out of some unique varieties available in tricity for tea enthusiasts and aficionados to indulge in. Discover the treasure trove of brew-tea-ful surprises awaiting across tricity! (Photos: HT/Instagram)

For those who prefer a piping hot cuppa no matter the weather conditions, some city-based cafes and teahouses, apart from the classic assortment of hot brews, have on their menu interesting varieties such as rose tea, chocolate tea, vanilla tea, butter tea, lavender blue pea tea, hibiscus tea, among others.

Harsh Yadav, of Chaaiwalaz, says, “We have come up with chocolate tea which further has multiple flavour options including dark chocolate, fruit and nut, hazelnut, caramel, etc. We also give the option of serving these in biscuit (edible) cups which are a big hit among our customers. One of the most preferred choices is the dark chocolate tea.”

“We serve the lavender blue pea tea in two variations – hot and iced. Both are enjoyed by the younger customer base as their appearance is quite instagrammable,” says Sandeep Sharma, of Chai Pe Charcha.

Chaiwala Online’s Dheeraj says rose tea is the most ordered unique tea flavour on their menu as it is quite close to the classic cup of tea in terms of flavour.

“Butter tea or po cha, which is a popular drink in Jammu and Kashmir, Nepal and Tibet and is traditionally made from tea leaves, yak butter, water, and salt, is a recipe that exudes warmth,” says Surbhi Sachdeva, a tea aficionado.

And for those seeking respite from the sweltering heat, the city offers an exquisite selection of cold brews as refreshing as a cool breeze on a hot summer day. Iced tea is available in countless flavours including Swedish berries, strawberry, watermelon, blueberry, orange, kiwi, cranberry, green apple, mango, passion fruit, etc. Apart from these, there is bubble tea available in many herby and fruity flavours in milk tea and green tea base varieties. Some outlets are also offering tea frappuccinos and tea slush that are sure to cool your soul.

“Bubble tea that originated in Taiwan has seen a huge fan following in the city in the past couple of years. One can enjoy these fresh fruity and bubbly drinks on days when it’s too sunny or humid,” says Kamal Bora, of Peggy’s.

“Iced tea is the most common to-go summer drink option. And now that the tricity outlets have it in so many exciting flavour options, summers have truly become an excuse to try these out. I have tried the watermelon, strawberry-kiwi and cranberry varieties so far this year and can’t wait to explore more,” says Jasmeet Walia, a tea enthusiast.

As the local tea scene stands as a testament to the endless possibilities found within a humble teacup, tea enthusiasts must discover the treasure trove of brew-tea-ful surprises awaiting them across tricity!

