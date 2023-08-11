J&K BJP president says all issues resolved, disgruntled leader to meet Chugh

A day after disgruntled leaders of Jammu and Kashmir Bharatiya Janata Party met at a hotel in the Valley, state unit president Ravinder Raina said all that issues stand resolved with these leaders. However, the disgruntled leaders said issues haven’t been addressed and are waiting for the BJP central leadership to reach Kashmir. Majority of Kashmir based leaders who had been with the party from years are annoyed with top leadership, especially top brass in the state for not entertaining them. (HT File)

On Wednesday, dozens of BJP leaders met in Srinagar hotel to convey their displeasure with the party leadership and even refused to meet Raina. However, late in the night, some of these leaders met Raina.

“All the issues have been resolved. I have discussed problems faced by party workers and leaders one by one. The party is united,” said Raina.

“The issues are still there. We met party president Ravinder Raina but matter hasn’t been resolved,” said one of the leaders who had attended the meet on Wednesday.

“A team led by national general secretary Tarun Chug, who is also in-charge of J&K BJP, will be arriving in Srinagar in coming days. We will present our grievances to him,” BJP state spokesperson Altaf Thakur said, who was also in the meet of disgruntled workers.

Majority of Kashmir based leaders who had been with the party from years are annoyed with top leadership, especially top brass in the state for not entertaining them. Thakur added that some people who don’t have proper base in their home constituencies are ignoring their areas and taking interest in Kashmir, which isn’t their domain.

“We are hopeful our concerns will get addressed,” he said.

Raina acknowledged that despite some differences, everybody is vouching for BJP. “When they came out from BJP they raised slogans in favour of party,” he said.