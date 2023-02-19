Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Dispensaries, community centres: Emergency services, medicine supplies in Punjab will be streamlined within 3 months: Minister

Dispensaries, community centres: Emergency services, medicine supplies in Punjab will be streamlined within 3 months: Minister

Facing allegations of diverting medical officers from dispensaries, community centres and hospitals to government’s flagship healthcare project Aam Aadmi Clinics, Punjab health minister Dr Balbir Singh said that emergency services and medical supplies will be streamlined within three months.

The health minister said the state government will soon roll out the ‘Farishtey scheme’ to provide help to road accident victims in the first golden hour. (HT File Photo)
Singh was visiting Khanna for the inauguration of community health centre in the memory of Bhagat Puran Singh, the founder of Pingalwara, at his native village, Rajewal near Khanna. He was accompanied by Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwa.

Dr Balbir Singh, while responding to the question of closing of the mother and child care center in Isru village, native village of martyr Karnail Singh Isru, said,” Let me clarify that nothing will be closed and all the health establishments will be upgraded. We need two to three months to streamline the system. Besides, special emphasis will be laid on maintaining cleanliness and whitewashing of the hospitals and community health centres.”

“I would urge the kisan unions and other protesting groups to show some patience and cooperate with us. We are answerable and accountable to the people of the state.We just need their cooperation. Our government has floated many pro-poor schemes and will continue to serve people of the state,” said Dr Singh.

The health minister said the state government will soon roll out the ‘Farishtey scheme’ to provide help to road accident victims in the first golden hour. He said that in Punjab, about 5,500 lives are lost in road accidents in a year.

“To save these precious lives the government will start ‘Farishtey scheme’ very soon. As part of this, the victim of an accident will be provided with all the necessary world-class medical services free of charge for the first 24 hours at the nearest government hospital so that the persons taking care of the patient do not have to go outside the emergency to take medicines or get the tests done,” Dr Singh said.

