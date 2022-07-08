Disproportionate assets case: HC seeks jail record of OP Chautala
The Delhi High Court on Thursday called for the jail record of former Haryana chief minister Om Prakash Chautala in connection with his conviction and four-year sentence in a disproportionate assets (DA) case.
Justice Yogesh Khanna issued a notice to the Central Bureau of Investigation on Chautala’s challenge to his conviction and sentencing in the matter as well as on his plea for suspension of the sentence imposed by the trial court.
Senior counsel Sudhir Nandrajog urged the court to suspend the former CM’s sentence of four years, claiming that he has already spent five years in prison in connection with the case.
“Let me call for the nominal roll. I will give a short date,” said the judge and the case was listed for further hearing on July 25. The senior lawyer challenged the trial court order on the ground that the trial and the conviction were based on two different quantum of disproportionate assets.
“If the case is of X amount, trial is for X amount, questions are put for X amount, you can’t convict for a Y amount,” he said. He also contended that the trial court delivered the verdict without deciding the objections raised by the defence during trial. On May 27, Special Judge Vikas Dhull had convicted Chautala and awarded a four-year jail term to him while also imposing a fine of ₹ 50 lakh on the convict in the case of acquiring disproportionate assets from 1993 to 2006.
The trial court had also directed the authorities concerned to confiscate four of his properties.
While convicting Chautala, it had said the accused had failed to satisfactorily account for such dis-proportionality by proving his source of income or means by way of which, he acquired assets during this period.
The CBI had filed the case in 2005, and a charge sheet was filed on March 26, 2010, accusing him of amassing assets disproportionate to his legitimate income, between 1993 and 2006.
According to the CBI’s FIR, Chautala, while functioning as chief minister of Haryana during the period from July 24, 1999, to March 5, 2005, in collusion with his family members and others, accumulated assets, immovable and movable, disproportionate to his known lawful sources of income, in his name and in the names of his family members.
-
Ludhiana zonal chiefs directed to check waste segregation virtually
With the municipal corporation facing flak over its failure to ensure waste segregation in the city, MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal has directed the zonal commissioners to check waste segregation at the secondary dumping points through video conferencing/virtual meetings with the field staff. The zonal commissioners of all the four zones were directed to conduct virtual meetings from 10am till noon.
-
Ludhiana | Agnipath Scheme: GRP to bring 24 accused on production warrant
Government Railway Police will bring a total of 24 accused, held by the Ludhiana police for rioting and damaging public property at Ludhiana railway station last month while protesting against the Agnipath scheme, on production warrant on July 12. Moreover, GRP has sought the mobile phone of one of the key accused, from the Ludhiana police.
-
Graft: Amritsar Improvement Trust ex-chief sent to 4-day police custody
Congress leader Dinesh Bassi, who was arrested by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Wednesday for alleged irregularities during Bassi's tenure as the Amritsar Improvement Trust chairman, was produced in a local court on Thursday and sent to four-day police custody for further interrogation. The two-accused, Raghav Sharma and Vikas Khanna, are yet to be arrested. Bassi remained the Trust chairman for two years, from 2019 to 2021.
-
PMC to appoint pvt agency to clean public toilets using mechanised system
The Pune Municipal Corporation has decided to clean public toilets using machines and soon all the toilets of the city would be brought under the purview of mechanised cleaning. According to a civic official, there are 1,360 public toilets and 425 public urinals across the city. As per PMC policy decision, zone 2 has invited a private agency for mechanical cleaning of public toilets. Civic activists blame PMC for its inability to maintain the toilets.
-
Three Dera followers get 3-year jail in 2015 Moga sacrilege case
In the first conviction of Dera Sacha Sauda followers in the interlinked sacrilege cases that rocked Punjab in late 2015, a Moga court on Thursday sentenced three men to three-year jail for the desecration of Guru Granth Sahib at Malke village in the district's Baghapurana subdivision. Two other co-accused, Satnam Singh of Baghapurana and Davinder Singh Harie Wala village, were acquitted for want of evidence.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics