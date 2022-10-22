Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Disproportionate assets case: Vigilance questions director of realty firm

Disproportionate assets case: Vigilance questions director of realty firm

Published on Oct 22, 2022 03:36 AM IST

The vigilance questioned Deepak Garg, the director of SRG Group, in view of the fact it was his car that brought in the money to pay off some officials in exchange of assurance to settle the case

Punjab Vigilance Bureau questioned SRG Group director about his relationship with Sunder Sham Arora, the key accused in a isproportionate assets case. (HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Friday questioned Deepak Garg, the director of realty firm SRG Group, in a disproportionate assets case pertaining to the arrest of former cabinet minister Sunder Sham Arora.

The vigilance questioned Garg on the nature of his relationship with the former minister in view of the fact it was his car that brought in the money to pay off some officials in exchange of assurance to settle the case.

Garg, in his statement to the vigilance official, said he knew the former minister for about two years and had on the day of his arrest received a phone call from seeking his car and driver — a request, to which he obliged.

During the questioning, Garg said he had no business connection with Arora and no monetary transaction had taken place between the two. He also denied having any information on the cash found in his car.

Vigilance, meanwhile, have returned the documents belonging to Garg that were found in his car.

On October 16, Punjab’s vigilance bureau team arrested former industries and commerce minister Arora from Zirakpur as he was offering 50 lakh to vigilance officials in exchange of settling his disproportionate assets case. A former Congress leader, Arora had joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in June this year along with other former cabinet ministers.

Saturday, October 22, 2022
