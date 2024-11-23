Dissatisfied with working of gaushala, J&K HC directs Jammu MC chief to file status report

A division bench of the high court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on Saturday expressed dissatisfaction over deficiencies in the working of a gaushala (cattle pond) at Seri Khud in Nagrota. The J&K HC has directed the Jammu MC chief to file a status report before the next hearing. (File)

The deficiencies were brought to the knowledge of the court by court commissioner Zia-ul-Qamar and a veterinary surgeon from Jammu municipal corporation (JMC) Dr Priayanka Malhotra.

The division bench, comprising chief justice Tashi Rabstan and Justice MA Choudhary, directed municipal commissioner and Malhotra to visit the gaushala again and file an updated status report.

The directions were passed by the division bench in the public interest litigation (PIL) filed by Save Animal Value Environment (SAVE), an NGO, through its chairperson Devinder Kour Madan. The petitioner has sought appropriate directions to JMC for proper upkeep of the cattle and proper maintenance of the gaushala.

The counsel of the petitioner, led by advocate SS Ahmed submitted before the court that voiceless animals at the gaushala are in a bad shape and have been kept under unhygienic conditions. They also submitted that the JMC has outsourced the gaushala to Gauraksha Samiti, adding that the NGO was unable to cater to the needs.

“Animals are not allowed to access the forest area for grazing. No veterinarian or supervisory staff was found at the time of visit. Electricity facilities are also not up to the mark. Six horses were found in unhealthy/weak condition in a separate shed,” he further read before the court, before pointing out that the gaushala has only two labourers who were unable to properly tend to the animals.

The court expressed concern and dissatisfaction and directed JMC to file an action-taken report (ATR) by or before the next date of hearing. It directed the registry to re-notify the instant PIL on December 24.