Distinguished Entrepreneur Award conferred on Avon Cycles’ MD

Chairperson and managing director of Avon Cycles Onkar Singh Pahwa has been honoured with the “Distinguished Entrepreneur Award” by the speaker of Lok Sabha Om Birla, during the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s (PHDCCI)117th annual session held on Friday at Hotel Taj Palace, New Delhi.

Avon Cycles, one of the largest players in the Indian bicycle industry, churns out 2.5 million bicycles every year. The company has a strong market presence in the country with a network of 1,500 dealers spread across India and also exports substantial numbers of bicycles to Africa, Sri Lanka and parts of Europe. It currently has an exhaustive range of over 200 products for all the segments of consumers.

As a management trainee, Pahwa joined the family business and then took over the export function’s setup, and was instrumental in initiating export to Latin America, Africa, and Middle East.

By launching Electric Scooters and Rickshaws under the brand name E-World of Avon and introducing Avon fitness machines to the market in 2015, he expanded his vision into electric mobility.

He built Mata Kaushalya Devi Pahwa charitable hospital in Ludhiana’s neighbourhood in the memory of his late mother. The hospital provides free health care facilities to the economically weaker sections of society.