Ludhiana: District schools face space crunch as athletes occupy rooms

The ongoing state-level Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan games, which began on November 4, have brought athletes from across Punjab to the district, filling accommodations in government schools and colleges. This influx has created a space crunch, forcing some government schools to hold classes in verandas due to limited room availability. Some of the athletes in a classroom at a government school n Ludhiana on Friday. (HT photo)

At Government Primary School for Girls, Gill, only four rooms are available for 410 students to attend classes as two rooms are set aside for athletes from Amritsar.

“With the athletes staying here, some of our classes are being held in the veranda, which is affecting studies, especially with the approaching Competency Enhancement Plan (CEP) exam,” said head teacher Rajwinder Kaur.

Meanwhile, teachers at Government Senior Secondary School on Cemetery Road, have cited shortage of classrooms and washrooms, made worse by the games.

A teacher at the school said: “The athletes, who will stay until November 11 at the school, often damage property and stay out late, which adds to the workload for staff on duty. After the Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan games, the inter-district school games will also take place, extending pressure on school facilities. The participants of inter-district school games will also be accommodated in our school.”

Gill’s Government Senior Secondary School for Girls has given 10 out of its 15 rooms to athletes, causing classes of students to shift to science labs and other spaces.

According to reports, the athletes have been accommodated in 12 government schools, seven aided schools, three government colleges and one private school in the district.

In Police DAV School, where 20 rooms have been given to the athletes, classes for students up to Grade 2 are being conducted online, which is upsetting working parents.

The principal said that the working parents of nuclear families have complained that they cannot stay with their child for long hours as it is hampering their work.

“We have reassured the parents that normal classes will begin as the state games concludes and explained to them that this arrangement has been carried out as per the guidelines from the sports and education departments,” the principal added.

District education officer (secondary) Dimple Madaan has acknowledged the challenges. “With nearly 7,500 athletes registered for the games, housing them privately was impractical. Security and proper arrangements for visiting students are a priority and accommodating them in schools is our best option. So, the schools in the district have to adjust for a few days,” she said.

The Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan games will conclude on November 9.