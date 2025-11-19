Division bench stays order on punishment for sentenced cops

A division bench of the Punjab and Haryana high court has stayed a September 23, 2025 order of single judge pertaining to award of punishment to police personnel sentenced to rigorous imprisonment exceeding a month. The order was on Tuesday confirmed by Haryana additional advocate general Sanjeev Kaushik who represented the state government before the division bench. The matter has now been listed for January 28, 2026. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Hearing an appeal against the September 23 order of the single judge, the division bench of justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra and justice Rohit Kapoor on November 13 stayed the directions of the single judge who had ruled that a review under Rule 16.28 of Punjab Police Rules (PPR) is not maintainable against appellate or revisionary orders and the reviewing authority under Rule 16.28 of PPR has no powers to remand the matter back to the subordinate authority. The order was on Tuesday confirmed by Haryana additional advocate general Sanjeev Kaushik who represented the state government before the division bench. The matter has now been listed for January 28, 2026.

Justice Jagmohan Bansal in his September 23 order had ruled that the government cannot award punishment other than dismissal from service where an enrolled police officer has been sentenced to rigorous imprisonment exceeding one month. Primarily, justice Bansal examined three issues; whether the government can award punishment other than dismissal from service where an enrolled cop has been sentenced to rigorous imprisonment exceeding one month, whether review under Rule 16.28 of PPR is maintainable against appellate or revisionary orders and whether reviewing authority has power to remand the matter back to subordinate authority.

As per the HC orders, the petitioner who joined Haryana Police as constable in 1985 along with his colleagues was booked in a first information report in 2001 under Sections 302 (punishment for murder), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt, 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement), 167 (public servant framing an incorrect document with intent to cause injury)and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC. The trial court in October 2012 acquitted them of the charge under Sections 302 and 34 of the IPC but convicted them under Section 323, 342, 167 and 34. They were awarded rigorous imprisonment of three years and have filed appeals against their conviction which are pending before the high court.

Following their conviction, the petitioner and other police officials were dismissed from service in November 2012. However, they filed appeals against dismissal orders which were dismissed by the appellate authority. Their revision petitions were filed before the director general of police (DGP) which were also dismissed.

However, the additional chief secretary (ACS), home in December 2013 reduced punishment of dismissal to compulsory retirement after a co-accused Gharsa Ram filed a mercy petition before the state government. The matter of another co-accused Kuldeep Singh was considered by the DGP on orders of the court. The DGP converted punishment of dismissal of service into compulsory retirement on the ground of parity but subject to outcome of a petition. The petitioner taking cue from orders passed in the case of Gharsa Ram and Kuldeep Singh filed representation to ACS, home, seeking conversion of his dismissal into compulsory retirement.

This HC keeping in mind mandate of Rule 16.2(2) of Punjab Police Rules, 1934 (as applicable to Haryana) had asked home secretary to file an affidavit explaining as to how an officer who has already been convicted and awarded sentence of rigorous imprisonment exceeding one month can be compulsorily retired instead of being dismissed from service.

The home secretary in her July 2025 affidavit deposed that as per a Supreme Court judgment, the expression shall be dismissed must be considered in the light of nature of offence, mitigating circumstances and proportionality of punishment. There should be some discretion. The court disapproved of the automatic dismissal approach and held that the case must be evaluated on its facts and a blanket mandate like Rule 16.2(2) of PPR must be interpreted harmoniously with constitutional safeguards.

The home secretary in her September 2025 affidavit clarified that since police officers were unaware of the correct rule, they filed mercy petitions which are adjudicated under Rule 16.28 as the state government has the power to review orders of DGP under the said rule.