Diya, Ratia shine on Day 2 of Chandigarh Open Ladies Golf Tournament

Diya Brar (153) emerged as the overall gross winner in the Grewal Salwar category while Ojaswani Saraswat (154) finished runner-up on Day 2 of the Chandigarh Open Ladies golf tournament being held at the Chandigarh Golf Club greens on Friday. The tournament is being held at the Chandigarh Golf Club greens. (HT Photo)

In the spice challenge bowl (0-18) event, Manpreet Sandhu (145) was the winner while Bani Bajwa (148) finished runner-up. For the Bawa Gill Trophy (19-25), S Raita (187) was the gross winner and Kamlesh Khanna (196) came second. In the Rani Jagdish Kaur Cup (19-25) event, Hema Bedi (148) emerged as the winner while Neelam Gill (149) was the runner-up.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

For the Meters and Instruments Trophy (26-33), Aneet Gill (102) emerged as the gross winner while Navina Kahai (212) finished runner-up. For the Ell ESS Trophy (26-33), Roopali Tanwer (147) was named the winner with Sukhi Jodha (163) as the runner-up.

S Ratia lifted the Lady Governor’s Cup while Neelam Gill bagged the Johl Senior Ladies Challenge Cup. S Ratia again cornered glory by winning the Super Senior Challenge Bowl. Diya Brar showed her prowess to emerge as the gross winner while Ojaswani was named as nett winner. Closest to Pin gold was won by Diya and Charvi Vaid won the gold in the straightest drive event.