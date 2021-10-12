DK Boora takes over as Jammu frontier BSF chief

Senior BSF officer DK Boora, who has served in the Special Protection Group (SPG) that protects the country’s prime minister, on Monday took over as the Inspector General (IG) of the force’s Jammu frontier, officials said.

Boora succeeds NS Jamwal, who was elevated to the rank of additional director general (ADG) of BSF Western Command, Chandigarh, said DIG SPS Sandhu, a spokesperson for the force.

The officer has vast experience of serving in western and eastern command theatre, and before assuming charge here, he was posted as the IG BSF at eastern command, the spokesperson said. Boora has also served in the prestigious SPG which looks after the after security of the country’s prime minister, he said.

In his 35 years of service, Boora has been decorated with the President’s Medal for Meritorious Service, Antrik Suraksha Seva Padak, and innumerable Directional General’s Commendation Rolls. He is an alumni of the BSF Academy Tekanpur. He joined the force in 1986. He also remained as the commando instructor in the BSF Academy, the PRO said.