DMCH holds medical camps to mark World Heart Day

Dayanand Medical College and Hospital organised a plethora of activities, including medical camps, and millet snack and book distribution, to mark World Heart Day on Friday. During the events, DMCH doctors apprised the attendees about the ways to maintain a healthy heart. Dr Bishav Mohan addressing the media on the occasion of World Heart Day at DMCH Hospital, Ludhiana, on Friday (Manish/HT)

This year’s theme for World Heart Day is “Use heart, know heart”. DMCH is commemorating the 100th birth anniversary of Dr Brij Mohan Lall Munjal.

Awareness programmes were organised at OPD block, Cancer Care Centre and reception area DMCH College of Nursing, Malakpur. Medical camps were organised at 12 locations in Ludhiana. The attendees were informed about use of yoga to prevent snoring and post-heart attack care. The camps also informed the participants about the importance of regular screening and the role of early detection in managing heart diseases.

The free-of-cost camps included sugar and blood pressure check-up, health awareness talks, yoga sessions and CPR trainings.

The institution distributed information booklets for heart attack prevention and management. Books written by cardiology and endocrinology department doctors, including Beat the Heart Attack, Strengthening Heart Muscles, Understanding and Managing Hypertension and Living a Sweet Life: Taking Control of Diabetes, were distributed among the attendees.

“The books provide information on aspects of hypertension, related myths, importance of blood pressure monitoring and medications,” said Dr Bishav Mohan, medical superintendent, Hero DMC Heart Institute.

DMCH managing society secretary Bipin Gupta, treasurer Mukesh Verma, Dr Sandeep Puri, principal, Dr GS Wander, vice-principal, Dr Sandeep Kaushal, dean academics, Dr Sandeep Sharma, Dr Ashwani K Chaudhary and other faculty members of the heart institute were present on the occasion.

Gupta said that stress and a sedentary lifestyle are the primary causes of heart attack and it can result life-threatening disorders.

Dr Mohan said that the books are medical specialist’s contribution to the society and will help improve the heart health of general public.

Dr Mohan pointed out that although hypertension has become a common ailment today, only a few are aware that it can lead to heart failure. “Hypertension is also known as the “silent killer” because it is often asymptomatic, he said.

Dr Mohan said that excess salt intake is one of the biggest contributors to high blood pressure, which is a manageable problem.

Experts said that yoga is known to have a positive effect on cardiovascular risk factors. Special “Yoga capsule,” which includes asanas that can relieve the risk factors related to heart attack and snoring was shared during the camps. It has been developed by research and development centre of the heart institute. Dr Puri said that heart health is important for overall wellbeing.

Dr GS Wander, head of cardiology department, said that it is crucial to know key risk factors which lead to hypertension. These include family history, high blood pressure, diabetes, smoking, alcohol consumption and unhealthy eating habits.

Shaveta Batta, department of dietetics in charge, said that in view of “International year of millet”, this event is a new insight into heart health and promotes nutrient-rich millet as a suitable alternative to wheat and rice.

Fortis hospital organises cyclothon

Fortis Hospital organised a cyclothon in association with Hero Cycles Ltd to raise awareness about the importance of a healthy heart.

“Cycling regularly is one of the easiest ways to enhance heart health and reduces the risk of cardiovascular diseases. The cyclothon was attended by Sardar Fauja Singh, retired marathon runner, Dr Vishavdeep Goyal, zonal director, Fortis Hospital, Amritsar and Ludhiana, Gurdarshan Singh Mangat, centre head, Fortis Hospital. The event was flagged off at 5.45 am and saw huge participation.

Sardar Fauja Singh said, “I am pleased to be a part of the World Heart Day cyclothon. Cycling is a great way to promote physical activity. Exercising isn’t just about keeping fit; it’s about keeping the heart strong.”

Dr Paramdeep Singh Sandhu, cardiologist, Fortis hospital, said, “Cycling is an aerobic exercise and increases heart rate, which ensures proper blood circulation. Cycling on a regular basis is a great way to keep our hearts healthy.”

Dr Sandeep Chopra, cardiologist, Fortis Hospital, said “Prevention is better than cure when it comes to heart ailments. We have seen an upsurge in sudden cardiac arrests in youngsters. The primary reason being the sedentary and unhealthy lifestyle.”

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON