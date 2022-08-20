DMU train hits truck at railway crossing in Hoshiarpur
The incident took place on Friday night when the truck carrying LPG gas cylinders was going from Jalandhar to the bottling plant near Mandiala village, they said. When it reached the railway crossing gate, the diesel multiple unit (DMU) train coming from Hoshiarpur side hit the rear side of the truck and also dragged it for some distance, police said
A truck driver had a narrow escape when a DMU train bound for Jalandhar from Hoshiarpur hit the vehicle at a railway crossing in Mandiala village, about 16 kilometres from here, police said on Saturday.
The incident took place on Friday night when the truck carrying LPG gas cylinders was going from Jalandhar to the bottling plant near Mandiala village, they said. When it reached the railway crossing gate, the diesel multiple unit (DMU) train coming from Hoshiarpur side hit the rear side of the truck and also dragged it for some distance, police said. Station superintendent Nasrala Railway Station, Mohan Singh said the DMU train remained stranded for around three hours at the accident site.
However, no loss of life was reported. The railway staff brought a crane to the accident site and the truck was towed to the side. Thereafter, the rail traffic resumed.
A case under relevant sections of the Railways Act has been registered against the gateman on duty in this regard.
-
21-year-old man found murdered in Bathinda village
A 21-year-old man was found murdered with Sandeep Singh's throat slit at his house in Bathinda's Gehri Buttar village in the wee hours of Saturday. The victim was identified as Sandeep Singh. Police suspect the role of his live-in partner, Saraswati, a native of Odisha, who has been missing since the crime. Station house officer Jaswinder Singh said the deceased had been in a relationship with Saraswati for over a year.
-
Moga sacrilege case: Three dera followers challenge conviction
A month after their conviction, three Sirsa-based Dera Sacha Sauda followers have challenged a lower court order sentencing them to three years in jail for the desecration of Guru Granth Sahib at Malke village in the district's Baghapurana sub division in 2015. The special investigation team of Punjab Police has also challenged the acquittal of two other dera followers, who were co-accused in the case.
-
Agnipath aspirants reach parade ground past midnight; Rain spoils schedule
Defence job aspirants reached the Major Somnath parade ground at Ranikhet in Uttarakhand's Almora district in the wee hours on Saturday to participate in the Agniveer recruitment rally. According to people familiar with the matter, 30,684 aspirants have registered themselves for the Agnipath recruitment amid the controversy over the scheme. The Agniveer recruitment rally began on Saturday and will end on August 31. On the first day, recruitment for tradesmen posts was conducted.
-
Two held for bid to rape basketball player in Moga, juvenile surrenders
Nine days after an 18-year-old woman suffered multiple injuries after she fell off the roof of a stadium in Moga city while resisting an alleged rape attempt, two accused were arrested by district police on Saturday. Read: Ludhiana BJP leader Bharat Bhushan Sharma thrashed to death by drug addicts The accused were identified as Jatin Kanda of Moga, Ramandeep Singh of Sangrur and a 17-year-old resident of Moga.
-
Punjab appoints 146 law officers at AG office in Chandigarh
Five months after the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party government took over reins in Punjab, it has notified the appointment of 146 law officers at its advocate general office in Chandigarh. Also read: Punjab and Haryana HC allows Gian Sagar to make BDS course admissions These include 13 senior additional advocates general, 28 additional advocates general, 40 deputy advocates general and 65 assistant advocates general.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics