Do not give money to any middleman for jobs: Haryana CM Khattar

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday reiterated that his government is carrying out recruitment drives in a transparent and fair manner without any biases. Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday reiterated that his government is carrying out recruitment drives in a transparent and fair manner without any biases. (HT Photo)

While addressing people at Gurana village in Hisar’s Narnaund assembly segment on the last day of his Jan Samvad programme, Khattar told people that his government has removed corruption and nepotism in government jobs. He asked people not to give money to any middleman, who claims to help them in getting a job.

“The practices of nepotism and corruption in government jobs were curtailed, and deserving young individuals were recruited. In your village, 45 youths were selected in state government jobs and 10 in Union government during the BJP rule,” the CM added.

At Gurana village, the chief minister was miffed up after a youth raised allegations of corruption in jobs and Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP) ID. After reading the youth’s application, the CM said, “ There are no evidence in it and only WhatsApp messages are there. Pick him up and initiate action against him. Some people have taken a bid to tarnish the government’s image. The eligible youths are getting jobs.”

When a woman asked the CM that she was selected as a teacher under the Haryana Kaushal Rojgar Nigam (HKRN) in December last year and she is waiting for an appointment, the CM replied, “There is no recruitment in HKRN, only registration is being done. You were shortlisted. If there is any shortage of teachers, you be will called.”

At Ugalan village, the chief minister assured farmers that compensation will be provided to them as their crop got damaged.

He directed revenue department officials to conduct ‘girdawari’ to assess crop losses. aimed at determining the extent of crop damage.

“Farmers with crop insurance would be eligible to file claims, while those without insurance would receive compensation from the government”, he added.

The chief minister has called upon the sarpanches to carry out development work in their villages by utilising funds. He also announced the allocation of 1.25 acres of land near the SDM office in Narnaund for the court complex. The chief minister said that there should be proper distribution of ration to children in anganwadis and a review of anganwadi centres will be done from next month in Narnaund.

He approved construction of a 33-KV substation at Ugalan village, construction of roads leading to nearby villages and construction of a dedicated playground for girls at the village school. Approvals were granted for improving drinking water supply in Kharbla village, replacing the old dilapidated school building with a new one in Singhwa, Johad villages and water drainage projects in Khedi Rangdan village.

The CM also announced the development of an industrial area spanning 100 acres of land under the PADMA scheme in Khanpur village. This initiative aims to stimulate micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) units in Khanpur and its neighbouring villages and it will generate employment opportunities.

On requests from Gurana villagers, Khattar announced the relocation of the village tehsil from Hansi to Barwala and the shifting of the market committee area to Barwala.

