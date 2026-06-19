Doctor arrested for sexually assaulting minor in Zirakpur

Police have arrested a doctor accused of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl at his clinic in Sanoli village near Zirakpur after the victim’s family lodged a complaint. The FIR alleges that after administering a glucose drip, the doctor claimed the teenager had a stomach infection. (HT Photo for representation)

The accused, Dr RK Tiwari, was taken into custody following allegations that he assaulted the Class 11 student during a medical examination at his private clinic. According to the FIR, the teenager visited the clinic on June 16 after feeling unwell.

Police said the doctor allegedly administered a glucose drip and informed the girl that she had a stomach infection. The complaint alleges that he then sexually assaulted her during the examination.

The complainant had stated that her 16-year-old daughter visited the clinic between 4 pm and 4.30 pm after feeling unwell. The FIR alleges that after administering a glucose drip, the doctor claimed the teenager had a stomach infection.

He allegedly proceeded to touch her inappropriately and sexually assault her. When the minor resisted, the accused threatened her and her family with lethal consequences if she disclosed the ordeal. Upon returning home, the distressed victim narrated the incident to her mother, prompting the family to approach the police.

A police team subsequently visited the family and verified the statement. The police have registered a case against the accused under Sections 64(2)(E) (rape by a medical practitioner), 351(2), and 351(3) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), alongside Section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.