Doctors’ body demands probe into NEET ‘irregularities’

The Indian Doctors for Peace and Development (IDPD) has demanded a high-level investigation into the scam of the NEET examination for entrance into medical courses. The irregularities in the conduct of NEET have put the careers of a large number of students in jeopardy. HT Image

IDPD president Arun Mitra, who is also a city-based ENT surgeon, said such situations put the students under extreme mental stress and at this tender age they can even resort to extreme steps under the stressful conditions.

Mitra said the National Testing Agency (NTA) should be held accountable and the affected students should be given some relief in the form of grace marks. In case of re-examination, the expenditure should be borne by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

“The private medical colleges hold mop-up counselling for the students at the fag end of the admission process. They charge hefty amounts amounting to crores of rupees. This affects the students from low and middle income groups,” added Mitra.

IDPD general secretary Shakeel Ur Rahman said it is important for the government to support students from low economic status. Fees in the private colleges should be capped and made transparent including for the management quota seats. The clause of charging government-level fees in private colleges for 50% of seats should be implemented effectively. The government should decide the fees for other seats as well.

IDPD members said it is important to hold a detailed dialogue among various stakeholders, including students and teachers organisations, and academicians to reach a consensus.