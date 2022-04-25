Dogs found feasting on missing woman’s body in Ludhiana
Panic gripped the Basti Jodhewal area after a pack of dogs was found feasting on the corpse of a woman in a vacant plot on Noorwala Road. The woman had been missing for six days.
Police suspect that the victim, Guddi Devi, 45, of Basti Jodhewal, was murdered. Only skeletal remains were found. Her daughter, Payal, was able to identify the body with the help of a necklace.
Payal said her mother was a factory worker. She had left the house for the factory on April 18, but did not return. After her search proved futile, she lodged a missing person complaint at the Basti Jodhewal police station.
A local had stumbled upon the corpse when he saw a pack of dogs fighting over the woman’s remains.
Inspector Labh Singh, Basti Jodhewal SHO, said, ‘We are waiting for a postmortem report. Inquest proceedings have been initiated under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). We are also scanning CCTVs to find out how the victim reached the spot.”
-
Three LeT militants killed in gunfight with forces in Pulwama
Three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Sunday, amid Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the Jammu division. The gunfight went on for a couple of hours during which three LeT militants were killed. Inspector general of police, Vijay Kumar identified one of the militants as Arif Hazar who was involved in the killings of two policemen and a shopkeeper.
-
Rabi diversification pays dividends to farmers as mustard prices at all-time high in Punjab
After diversifying to mustard crop (about 44% jump) in the 2021-22 rabi season, enterprising farmers are now reaping profit by selling the produce for up to ₹7,000 per quintal, 28% higher than this year's minimum support price and an all-time high for the crop in Punjab. In the last kharif or summer crop season, Nachatar Singh, 31, from Bathinda's Naruana village suffered losses after his cotton fields were infested by pink bollworm.
-
2 JeM militants killed in Kulgam encounter were active since 2018
Jammu and Kashmir police have identified the two Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) militants killed in an encounter with security forces in south Kashmir's Kulgam district on Saturday. According to a police spokesman, the forces resumed searches at Mirhama Kulgam in the wee hours of Sunday, after briefly suspending it during night hours, and retrieved the dead bodies of the slain militants. “Besides, they were also instrumental in recruitment gullible youth into the terror folds,” the official said.
-
Jammu and Kashmir daily wagers get 33% hike
Daily wagers working in various government departments of Jammu and Kashmir have got a 33% hike for the next three months, officials said. Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday approved the hike in minimum wages of daily wagers, including casual labourers, in all government departments from existing ₹225 a day to ₹300 a day as an interim measure till the minimum wage rates are revised by the labour and employment department.
-
Gangster wanted in Punjab kabaddi player’s murder held in Delhi
New Delhi : A special cell team arrested one person, identified as Vikas, who was absconding after committing the murder of local Congress leader Vikas Chaudhary in Faridabad in 2019 and had recently killed international kabaddi player Sandeep Nangal at Nakodar on March 14, said Delhi police on Sunday. Vikas @ Malhey was carrying a reward of ₹50,000 and was wanted in Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh.
