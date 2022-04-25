Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Dogs found feasting on missing woman’s body in Ludhiana
Panic gripped the Basti Jodhewal area in Ludhiana after a pack of dogs was found feasting on the body of a woman in a vacant plot on Noorwala Road. The woman had been missing for six days.
Published on Apr 25, 2022 01:41 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Police suspect that the victim, Guddi Devi, 45, of Basti Jodhewal, was murdered. Only skeletal remains were found. Her daughter, Payal, was able to identify the body with the help of a necklace.

Payal said her mother was a factory worker. She had left the house for the factory on April 18, but did not return. After her search proved futile, she lodged a missing person complaint at the Basti Jodhewal police station.

A local had stumbled upon the corpse when he saw a pack of dogs fighting over the woman’s remains.

Inspector Labh Singh, Basti Jodhewal SHO, said, ‘We are waiting for a postmortem report. Inquest proceedings have been initiated under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). We are also scanning CCTVs to find out how the victim reached the spot.”

