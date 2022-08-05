Domestic consumers: Punjab govt waives outstanding power bills till Dec 31, 2021
Chandigarh : Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has issued a notification to waive the outstanding electricity bills of all domestic category consumers till December 31, 2021.
Announcing amnesty for defaulting domestic electricity consumers, power minister Harbhajan Singh said the outstanding electricity bills till December 31 of those who have not paid their dues till June 30, 2022, have been waived. “Disconnected power connections, which are not possible to restore, will be issued again by the PSPCL on the request of the applicant,” he said in a statement.
The minister also said that charges incurred for the new domestic electricity connections, which are to be paid by consumers, will also be reimbursed by the Punjab government to the PSPCL.
However, consumers like government hospitals/dispensaries, places of worship, government sports institutes, military rest houses, government-aided educational institutes and attached hostels etc will not be covered under this amnesty scheme.
-
Assistant teacher in U.P.’s Sitapur suspended for abusing headmistress
A male teacher of a government primary school in Sitapur district was suspended after a video went viral on social media in which the assistant teacher Sachin Yadav was seen abusing the headmistress repeatedly in the presence of students for marking him absent. The incident occurred in Karanpur Primary School in Sandana police station area of Sitapur last month, according to district magistrate Anuj Singh. The accused teacher has been suspended from school and attached with Block Resource Centre.
-
Congress to launch Gaurav Yatras from August 9
The Congress will organize 'Azadi Ki Gaurav Yatras' covering a distance of 75 km in every Lok Sabha constituency from August 9. “The Congress will hold Gaurav Yatras in all the 80 Lok Sabha constituencies from August 9. They will cover a distance of 75 km in each Lok Sabha constituency and will pass through all the 403 assembly constituencies,” said Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee spokesman Ashok Singh.
-
Court orders Nihal Garware to return to jail from private hospital
Mumbai The special PMLA court has ordered industrialist Nihal Garware, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in March this year in connection with the J&K bank money laundering case, to return to Arthur Road jail from Breach Candy hospital where heGarwareas been admitted since June 7. Pursuant to orders passed by a vacation judge, on June 7, the 55-year-old was admitted to Breach Candy hospital, specifically for rheumatological and gastroenterological examinations.
-
Sawan delicacies get new flavours!
With the rainy season finally setting-in, the Sawan special sweet delicacies have thronged local markets and are prominently topping the sales chart. The other favourites such as andarsy ki goli, doodh pheni and mango sweets too are selling big time. Andarsa and pheni could not be meddled with but the mithaiwallahs are showing full creativity when it comes to ghewar. Not all believe in innovating with the traditional sweet.
-
Over 6,000 apply for PMAY houses on land freed from ex-MP Atiq Ahmed’s possession
After the Prayagraj Development Authority invited online applications for allotment of 76 houses being constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana on the piece of land freed from Mafiosi-turned-politician and ex-MP Atiq Ahmed's possession in Lukerganj, over 6,000 individuals have applied. “We are constructing two blocks on the land measuring 1731 square metres and these would be ground plus three-storey buildings”, said vice-chairman, PDA, Arvind Chauhan.
