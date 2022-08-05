Domestic consumers: Punjab govt waives outstanding power bills till Dec 31, 2021

Chandigarh : Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has issued a notification to waive the outstanding electricity bills of all domestic category consumers till December 31, 2021.

Announcing amnesty for defaulting domestic electricity consumers, power minister Harbhajan Singh said the outstanding electricity bills till December 31 of those who have not paid their dues till June 30, 2022, have been waived. “Disconnected power connections, which are not possible to restore, will be issued again by the PSPCL on the request of the applicant,” he said in a statement.

The minister also said that charges incurred for the new domestic electricity connections, which are to be paid by consumers, will also be reimbursed by the Punjab government to the PSPCL.

However, consumers like government hospitals/dispensaries, places of worship, government sports institutes, military rest houses, government-aided educational institutes and attached hostels etc will not be covered under this amnesty scheme.