Donate musical instruments, books for de-addiction centre in Mohali: DC

The district administration has appealed to the public to donate their used musical instruments and books for youth undergoing treatment at the District Nasha Mukti Kendra, Sector-66, Mohali. The initiative aims to actively engage citizens in the recovery and reintegration journey of individuals affected by substance abuse. Citizens willing to donate items or volunteer their time can contact the kendra. (HT File)

The public is encouraged to donate old but functional musical instruments and books, including spiritual texts, inspirational novels, self-help guides, Punjabi poetry, educational materials, and art supplies such as crayons, pastels, sketch pens, acrylic paints, watercolours, poster colours, and paintbrushes. Citizens willing to donate items or volunteer their time can contact the kendra.

Sharing details of the initiative, deputy commissioner (DC) Komal Mittal, who also serves as chairperson of the District De-addiction and Rehabilitation Society, said the effort is intended to cultivate reading habits and spark interest in music among recovering individuals. These donations, she added, will help create a positive and healing environment within the centre.

“The donated items can bring colour and creativity into the lives of youth striving to overcome addiction,” DC said. She further said that music teachers who can spare some time to teach instruments to the youth are also welcomed. “Skill development courses are already being offered to support the livelihood of rehabilitated individuals,” she added.