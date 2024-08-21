Don’t declare recruitment results during poll code: EC to Haryana govt

The Election Commission (EC) has directed the Haryana government not to declare the results of the recruitments being conducted by the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) and the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) till the completion of the assembly polls in the state. The directions have been issued to maintain a level-playing field. The commission’s orders have come as a setback for the ruling BJP in the state which went on a recruitment spree before the elections. The Election Commission (EC) has directed the Haryana government not to declare the results of the recruitments being conducted by the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) and the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) till the completion of the assembly polls in the state. (Representational image)

Acting on a complaint by the Congress, the commission said that there is no bar for continuing regular recruitment process by the UPSC, State Public Service Commissions or the Staff Selection Commission or any other statutory authority and, therefore, there is no violation of commission’s instructions on model code of conduct. “However, in order to maintain the level-playing field and to ensure that no undue advantage is accrued to anyone, the commission has directed the Haryana government not to declare the results of these recruitments till completion of general elections to the Haryana legislative assembly,’’ the EC said. The commission said that the matter has been examined in light of the commission’s existing instructions relating to model code of conduct and the reports received from the state government.

State officials said that the ECs directions meant that ongoing recruitments of 5,600 police personnel, trained graduate teachers, physical training instructors, deputy director, horticulture department, chief manager (production), Haryana Seed Development Corporation, chief manager (marketing), Haryana Seeds Development Corporation, quality control manager, Haryana Seeds Development Corporation, assistant director (DNA) in Forensic Science Laboratory Madhuban, Karnal, ayurvedic medical officer in Ayush department, and assistant architect in architecture department being done by the HSSC and the HPSC will not yield results.