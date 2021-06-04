Don’t have the heart to give them up for adoption: Kin

A four-year-old boy and his three elder sisters, aged 7, 11 and 16, of Jhoju village in Charkhi Dadri district lost their 40-year-old father, a former army personnel, and their 69-year-old grandfather, also a retired soldier, to Covid-19 in May. Their aunt, a housewife, is now looking after the four children at her in-laws’ house at Kadma village of the district.

Also read: 17 girls among 30 children orphaned due to Covid in Haryana

“My brother retired from the army in 2019 after his wife died of an illness. We lost our mother soon after. My brother and father were bringing up the four children but with both of them succumbing to coronavirus within eight days, there was no one else to look after them. They have no financial support to continue their studies. My eldest niece is a student of Class 12, and the youngest nephew is in kindergarten. I don’t have the heart to give them up for adoption,” said the aunt, breaking down. “My husband and I had also tested positive,” she added.

Charkhi Dadri deputy commissioner Rajesh Jogpal, who was transferred as part of an administrative reshuffle on Friday, said the administration is aware of the four children and they are among the 13 kids who have been orphaned in the district. “They are entitled to the financial assistance announced by the state government and the needful is being done,” he added.