Don’t indulge in malpractices: Punjab panchayat minister to officials
Stressing zero tolerance towards corrupt practices, minister for rural development and panchayats, animal husbandry, fisheries and dairy development and NRI affairs Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Saturday issued a warning to officials not to indulge in any sort of malpractices, especially while conducting development works in villages.
Dhaliwal said officials will not be spared if their direct or indirect share is found in materials used for the development works in villages. He said this while interacting with mediapersons during his visit to Payal on Saturday. He was accompanied by MLAs Manwinder Singh Giaspura, Tarunpreet Singh Sond and Hardeep Singh Mundian, deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik, SSP, Khanna, Amit Kumar, ADC (rural development) Amit Kumar Panchal, ADC, Khanna, Aditya Dachalwal, SDM, Deepjot Kaur, besides several others.
On freezing of grants in some villages, he said the previous government had announced huge grants for villages at the fag-end to win over voters. He said the Punjab government is just checking if the right amount had been doled out and assured that once all verification is done, the government will release the grant again.
Govt to set up 4 special courts for NRIs
The cabinet minister on Saturday visited Gujjarwal village to kick-start the upgrade work of a government dispensary in the village. He announced a grant of ₹5 lakh for the upgrade of this government dispensary. Philanthropists and NRIs from Gujjarwal village have joined together for the upgrade and renovation of the dilapidated building of government dispensary that was set up in the village in 1926. Canada-based Kuldeep Singh Grewal, an NRI from the village, has come forward to fund works worth ₹10 lakh. He said the state government would establish four special courts in Amritsar, Ludhiana, Patiala and Bathinda for cases pertaining to NRIs.
ISKCON, Umeed inaugurate youth welfare centres
A mega youth event Impressions 2022 was organised by the International Society for Krishna Consciousness- Prayagraj, in collaboration with Umeed Foundation, at the AMA Convention Center of Prayagraj, on Saturday. On the occasion, four community and youth welfare centres were inaugurated including two at Susuwahi, Varanasi and one each at Jhalwa and Govindpur in Prayagraj. These centres were established under the social responsibility activities of ISKCON and Umeed.
Gang using drones for smuggling drugs from Pakistan busted in Tarn Taran; 3 held
The police on Saturday busted a gang involved in the smuggling of heroin from Pakistan with the arrest of three of its members and recovery of two drones from their possession while investigating a case registered in March. Those arrested have been identified as Surjan Singh of Thathi Khara village, and Hussanpreet Singh, alias Hassi, and Jagjit Singh, alias Jaggi of Havelian village.
Experts stress on Ayush to buttress health care at meet
Letters@hindustantimes.com LUCKNOW The significance of the traditional medicine system has increased during the Covid-19 pandemic and its use has expanded globally, said experts at the two-day international conference on Ayush in public health, including Covid-19 management, which began on Saturday. “The Covid-19 pandemic challenged healthcare systems globally on the issue of immunity. The issue was to strengthen the health care system,” PK Seth, president of the Jeevaniya Society said, while addressing the session online.
IIMC almuni meet held in Chandigarh
The annual connections meeting of Indian Institute of Mass Communication Alumni Association Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir chapter was held at Hyatt Regency in Chandigarh on Saturday. The meeting was attended by the alumni of the institute from the region. Former IIMC alumi association president Prasad Sanyal, treasurer Badri Nath, secretary Atul Gupta also attended the meeting.
10-year-old runs over 200km from Prayagraj to Lucknow, meets CM
PRAYAGRAJ: A 10-year-old class 4 girl ran all the way from Prayagraj to Lucknow and met UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath in the state capital, on Saturday. On the occasion, the CM also honoured the aspiring athlete, Kajal's and inspired her to achieve greater heights in athletics, informed a UP government spokesperson. Kajal too thanked the CM for his gesture, he added. Kajal had started her run from Prayagraj on April 10.
