Don’t make statements that deviate from party line, warns HPCC chief

Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) president, Vinay Kumar, on Friday issued a stern warning to party leaders asking them to abstain from making statements that deviate from the party line else by prepared for disciplinary action. Himachal Pradesh Congress committee chief Vinay Kumar (File)

The warning comes following a recent spat between Congress ministers.

In a letter issued on the instructions of the All India Congress Committee (AICC), Vinay Kumar stated that public statements by some leaders in recent days have flagrantly violated the party’s official policy, causing serious damage to the image of the party and the government. He wrote that the AICC has taken strong cognisance of this indiscipline and that there is deep displeasure and dissatisfaction within the central leadership.

“No minister, MLA, speaker, or deputy speaker shall make statements against the party, the government, or any leader in the media, social media, or on any public platform. No explanation or excuse for the violation will be accepted,” said Vinay Kumar while talking to HT.

“Congress is one unit and any difference of opinion should be resolved within the party framework rather than making statements in public,” added Vinay.

Recently, a war of words had erupted between the public works department minister Vikramaditya Singh’s and panchayati raj minister Anirudh Singh, after a social media posts by the PWD minister “accusing” some IAS and IPS officers from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar of being insensitive towards the state’s interests.

The public spat between the ministers had given an opportunity to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to target Congress government in state for its internal rift.

Taking a sharp dig at the internal infighting within the state government, state Congress BJP president Rajeev Bindal on Friday had said, “The chief minister, deputy CM and ministers are openly accusing each other on public platforms, creating divisions that trickle down to the grassroots. Ministers level allegations against one another and then drag administrative officers into the controversy. As a result, development has come to a standstill, institutions are closed, and it is hard to tell whether there are roads full of potholes or potholes full of roads. Disaster-affected people are becoming increasingly distressed, while the government remains busy fighting among itself.”

Calling the present Congress government “a disaster” for the people, Bindal had said “Under the current circumstances, it appears to be a government that is collapsing under its own weight”.