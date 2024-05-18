‘Don’t worry, I’ll still be here’: Tiwari hits back at Tandon

Congress’ Chandigarh candidate Manish Tewari on Friday thanked his rival Sanjay Tandon for “acknowledging his defeat and focusing on next elections”. Congress’ nominee Manish Tewari interacting with voters in Chandigarh on Friday. (HT Photo)

Tewari was responding to Tandon’s question that he (Tewari) should inform people of his plans about 2029, when the term of upcoming Lok Sabha completes.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

“I thank Sanjay Tandon for gracefully conceding defeat in 2024 and focusing on the 2029 elections,” said Tewari.

Guaranteeing the BJP of his presence in the city, Tewari added, “Don’t worry I will be very much here in Chandigarh, even in 2029 and beyond, serving my ‘janambhoomi’ and you probably by then would have packed off your bags back to Amritsar, where you were born and belong to.”

The INDIA bloc candidate, while addressing a series of election meetings in different parts of the city, maintained that there was a nationwide trend in favour of his party, and the INDIA bloc government was set to be formed after the elections.

Earlier in the day, Tewari met a delegation of lecturers, regarding their issues, including regularisation. Tewari told the delegation members that the issue was one of the top most agendas in his party’s manifesto. He said the Congress party was doing away with the contractual and temporary appointments, and all appointments anywhere will be regular and pensionable as well.

Responding to the long-pending demand of regularisation of resettlement colonies, Tewari agreed with colony residents that it should have been done a long time ago. He assured the residents to fulfil their demand if his party comes to power.

Tewari also visited the dumping ground in Dadumajra and posted a video showing garbage piles and smoke. Calling the dump as “BJP’s legacy in Chandigarh,” Tewari asked, “Is this what BJP thinks that City Beautiful deserves?”

“This is my promise to Chandigarh. We shall sort out this issue within the first few months only,” Tiwari said.

A delegation of the Tricity Cab Union, led by its president Amandeep Singh, also met Tewari at his ancestral house in Sector 4. The union raised various pending demands and issues. Tewari said the cab operators and drivers were an important part of the city’s growth and development. He assured them that their pending issues would be addressed so that they are able to work without any undue harassment from any quarter.