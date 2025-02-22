Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Feb 22, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Doppler weather radar stations to come up at Lahaul-Spiti, Kinnaur

ByHTC, Shimla
Feb 22, 2025 09:54 AM IST

The chief secretary said that doppler weather radar stations would be established in Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti. He directed the deputy commissioner, Lahaul-Spiti, and deputy commissioner, Kinnaur, to identify suitable locations for setting up these radar stations.

Doppler weather radar stations would be established in Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti. This will provide accurate forecasts and information about natural disasters to the meteorological department.

Doppler weather radar stations would be established in Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti. This will provide accurate forecasts and information about natural disasters to the meteorological department. (Aqil Khan /HT)
Doppler weather radar stations would be established in Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti. This will provide accurate forecasts and information about natural disasters to the meteorological department. (Aqil Khan /HT)

This was decided in the meeting of the state executive committee of the Disaster Management Authority that was held under the chairmanship of chief secretary Prabodh Saxena on Friday.

The chief secretary said that doppler weather radar stations would be established in Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti. He directed the deputy commissioner, Lahaul-Spiti, and deputy commissioner, Kinnaur, to identify suitable locations for setting up these radar stations.

During the meeting detailed discussion on the use of HAM radio for communication during disasters was held. It was appraised that HAM radio can facilitate the establishment of local communication networks in emergency situations.

It was informed that as of now 88 personnel in the state have undergone HAM radio training. After the training examinations was being conducted to assess the proficiency of the personnel. A decision to extend HAM radio raining to firefighting and SDRF personnel as well was taken in the meeting.

It was also informed that 12 polytechnic institutions were also being identified to be designated as housing training centres for disaster management purposes.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 22, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On