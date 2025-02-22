Doppler weather radar stations to come up at Lahaul-Spiti, Kinnaur

Doppler weather radar stations would be established in Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti. This will provide accurate forecasts and information about natural disasters to the meteorological department. Doppler weather radar stations would be established in Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti. This will provide accurate forecasts and information about natural disasters to the meteorological department. (Aqil Khan /HT)

This was decided in the meeting of the state executive committee of the Disaster Management Authority that was held under the chairmanship of chief secretary Prabodh Saxena on Friday.

The chief secretary said that doppler weather radar stations would be established in Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti. He directed the deputy commissioner, Lahaul-Spiti, and deputy commissioner, Kinnaur, to identify suitable locations for setting up these radar stations.

During the meeting detailed discussion on the use of HAM radio for communication during disasters was held. It was appraised that HAM radio can facilitate the establishment of local communication networks in emergency situations.

It was informed that as of now 88 personnel in the state have undergone HAM radio training. After the training examinations was being conducted to assess the proficiency of the personnel. A decision to extend HAM radio raining to firefighting and SDRF personnel as well was taken in the meeting.

It was also informed that 12 polytechnic institutions were also being identified to be designated as housing training centres for disaster management purposes.