Municipal commissioner Amit Kumar on Monday suspended an executive engineer from the civic body’s road division for granting unauthorised permission to Bharti Airtel Limited to set up three mobile towers on wheels at the Sector-34 exhibition ground during singer Diljit Dosanjh’s concert on December 14. Dosanjh concert: XEN suspended for granting permit to install mobile towers at venue

The towers were reportedly installed temporarily to ensure uninterrupted network coverage during the event, which drew a large audience. Executive engineer Ajay Garg had reportedly instructed the telecom firm to deposit ₹20,000 plus GST into the MC’s bank account for the temporary installation.

Trouble started when the concert organisers submitted a complaint to the MC commissioner about the mobile towers not being a part of their set up.

Subsequently, a show-cause notice was issued to Garg, which read, “It appears that you granted the permission without obtaining prior approval from the competent authority and without following the proper procedure required for granting such permissions. In view of this, you are hereby served this show-cause notice to explain your position. A written reply must reach the office of the chief engineer within three days from the issue of the notice. If a satisfactory response is not filed within the stipulated time frame, disciplinary action will be taken against you as deemed appropriate.”

Not getting any reply from the executive engineer, the MC chief placed him under suspension. “Though Garg was served a show-cause notice, nothing in this regard has been heard from him. Hence, Ajay Garg, executive engineer, has been placed under suspension with immediate effect,” said the MC chief.