Dowry death: Missing woman found murdered in Ludhiana

Seven days after a woman went missing and her three-year-old son was found wandering the village streets alone, her body was found on Aligarh-Malak Road on Monday.

The victim, Manpreet Kaur, 24, had gone missing on October 4, a few days after her estranged husband, Bachittar Singh alias Fateh Singh, allegedly threatened to kill her.

The victim’s mother, Kulwinder Kaur of Indira Colony, Jagraon, in her complaint, said, “A few days before my daughter went missing, Bachittar Singh, who took up with another woman two years ago sent me a letter, threatening to kill my daughter unless she remarried.”

The complainant added that Manpreet’s in-laws had been harassing her, and forcing her to leave their house.

“On October 4, a resident of Gagra village told me that my grandson was found wandering the streets alone, crying. I tried to reach my daughter on the phone, but it was switched off. I rushed to the village and found Manpreet missing. I informed the village panchayat, and took my grandson’s custody,” she said.

A case of dowry death has been registered against the victim’s husband Bachittar Singh , his partner Sukhjinder Kaur and her parents Nirbhey Singh and Karamjeet Kaur, the victim’s sister-in-law Sandeep Kaur, father-in-law Chadhat Singh, and a relative Mandeep Kaur alias Rajji.

The victim had married the accused on December 10, 2018, but he had started living with Sukhjinder Kaur in an undisclosed location from March 2020.

Sub-inspector Kirandeep Kaur, who is investigating the case, said a case has been registered under Section 304-B (dowry death) of the Indian Penal Code.